Ballarat, like many parts of Australia, is experiencing a housing crisis.
Data from the Victorian Housing Register from December last year found of the 54,600 people who were on the social housing waitlist more than 17,500 were from western Victoria.
Factoring in soaring cost of living prices, this situation is only bound to get worse.
CatholicCare Victoria Housing, formerly Centacare Housing Services, newest chief executive Fiona Williams understood the plight new renters were facing trying to break into the property market.
"The cost of living is increasing due to a range of factors, all of which are making it difficult for lower income families to make ends meet," Ms Williams said.
"There are simply not enough homes for people to rent at prices they can afford."
She said this issue is one of her priorities and is something CCVH is committed to addressing.
"There is always demand for social housing and with the current economic environment it's likely that demand will increase," Ms Williams said.
"CCVH has developed a strategy to grow the amount of social housing we can provide and I'm privileged to be given the role of implementing that strategy."
Her other goals for the organisation also include to increase the quality of affordable housing CCVH make available as well as improving the accessibility of their services.
"I will aim to provide good quality housing which is accessible for those who need it - by that I mean is close to transport, shops, schools and create housing which meets peoples needs," Ms Williams said.
CCVH has secured funding from Homes Victoria, through the Big Housing Build, an initiative dedicated to improving the availability of social housing, to enact these changes.
"CatholicCare Victoria Housing is currently delivering a number of funded projects which will result in increasing the numbers of properties we provide for social housing," Ms Williams said.
"We will look for other opportunities to secure funding to deliver more housing for those who need it in our community."
Prior to working for CCVH, Ms Williams was executive director at Ontoit, an infrastructure advisory company specialising in the delivery of social infrastructure.
Ms Williams was involved in the planning, delivery and maintenance of public, community, out of home care and disability properties across Victoria through this position.
She also played a part in establishing Homes Victoria.
"I'm very excited to be in this new role. It's a fantastic time to be involved in social housing and to join CCVH," Ms Williams said.
"My role provides me with the opportunity to apply the knowledge I gained from many years managing Victoria's public housing asset portfolio to CCVH."
She said her transition to CCVH has been one where she has been made to feel "incredibly welcomed".
Chair of CCVH Neil Jens said he was "thrilled" to have Ms Williams join their organisation.
"Fiona brings a depth of experience in housing services - as well as exceptional strategic and leadership capability - that will be an asset to Centacare Housing Services Limited as we embark on this new phase of growth," Mr Jens said.
Ms Williams started her role on July 5. Mr Ross Wheatland served in this position previously since December 2020.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
