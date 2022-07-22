A mouth-watering Central Highlands Netball League A grade clash between Bungaree and Gordon is shaping up to be an early elimination final for the 10th and ninth placed sides.
Both sides have suffered slides down the ladder over recent weeks, with Bungaree on a two-game losing streak and Gordon riding a three-game slump.
It has created a season-defining match-up between the two clubs on Saturday as a loss would make it incredibly difficult to sneak into a tightly contested top eight.
Newlyn and Dunnstown sit on 28 points, as do Gordon and Bungaree, but the two sides are expected to add to their totals on Saturday as Newlyn visits Creswick and Dunnstown has the bye.
Daylesford is just four points behind those four sides but, with a match-up against third-placed Learmonth, the Bulldogs season might be ending in round 14.
Rokewood-Corindhap, which sits only percentage shy of Learmonth, heads into its Skipton clash on a three-game winning streak as the top four looks all but locked in.
Fifth-placed Beaufort will be hoping for a Skipton win as the Crows, who host Hepburn, would then sit equal on points with the Hoppers.
One of Ballan and Waubra will claim its second win for the season on Saturday as the low-ranked sides go head-to-head at Smythesdale. A Waubra victory would see the Roos jump above both Creswick and Ballan in the standings.
Springbank hosts Clunes at Wallace, while Buninyong is just four weeks away from an undefeated season ahead of a clash with Carngham-Linton.
The top eight battle continues to heat up in the Central Highlands Netball League.
FIXTURE
(10) Bungaree v Gordon (9)
(5) Beaufort v Hepburn (17)
(11) Daylesford v Learmonth (3)
(14) Ballan v Waubra (16)
(15) Creswick v Newlyn (8)
(13) Carngham-Linton v Buninyong (1)
(2) Springbank v Clunes (12)
(4) Rokewood-Corindhap v Skipton (6)
(7) Dunnstown (bye)
