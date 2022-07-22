What will the lasting legacy of the Commonwealth Games be for Ballarat?

Then there are the Games events. Victoria 2026 will be the largest major sporting event ever staged here - boxing, T20 cricket and the marquee athletics and para-athletics events will be unlike anything this sport-loving city has ever seen. Bids have also been made to host rowing as a special event at Lake Wendouree, mountain biking at the Creswick Trails and to run the marathon in Ballarat's historic tree-lined streets.