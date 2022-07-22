What will the lasting legacy of the Commonwealth Games be for Ballarat?

How will we look back on the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games in Ballarat? What will the enduring legacy be for our city?
Hosting Victoria 2026 events here in just under four years time is exciting to contemplate - but it's what happens after those 12 amazing days of competition that will be just as much the measure of success for these Games.
It's vital we're the local voice that works to positively influence the transformational investment in our city that will come with Victoria 2026. Because, make no mistake, the Commonwealth Games in Ballarat represents a once in a generation opportunity to create a legacy of tangible and enduring benefits for our community.
It means the potential to deliver a range of positive outcomes for our city that go well beyond elite sport and the exhilaration of a big event.
I'm talking about legacy investment in housing, transport, our community spaces and tourism assets, and in local sporting infrastructure.
And it's for this reason that ever since our city was announced as one of four regional hubs, the City of Ballarat has worked in partnership with the Victorian government, the Commonwealth Games Organising Committee and the Office of the Commonwealth Games to prepare for the Games.
This is an opportunity to bring forward important work to support our growing city ...
Victorian government investment needed to stage the Games will accelerate the delivery of essential infrastructure already identified in multiple master plans and strategies adopted by our council, in turn delivering on multiple council and community priorities and bringing benefits across the municipality and the region.
This is an opportunity to bring forward important work to support our growing city that might otherwise have taken five, 10 or 20 years to be funded and built.
For instance, our status as a regional hub means Ballarat will host one of four athlete's villages, which may have capacity to accommodate up to 2000 athletes, officials and support staff for the Games.
Longer term, the accommodation could create a legacy of social and affordable housing options.
Earlier this year in Ballarat, 2550 people were waiting for social housing and about 200 people were sleeping rough, while the rental vacancy rate stood at 1.4 per cent.
Long-term, the investment in an athlete's hub has the potential to make a major impact on an area of acute need in our community.
Transport investment could see works at the Ballarat Railway Station to make it fully accessible and Disability Discrimination Act compliant and development of a new forecourt would make the area safer and expand capacity at the station during major events.
Other potential transport works could include construction of a third railway station near the Major Events Precinct, duplication of Creswick Road, improvements to walking and cycling connections between the Ballarat central business district and Mars Stadium, and upgrades to the Ballarat Airport.
Sporting infrastructure upgrades could include an additional grandstand at Mars Stadium - creating a permanent capacity of 20,000 people and the ability to attract larger scale events to Ballarat.
Investment in Ballarat's visitor economy could see the establishment of a live site in the CBD to broadcast Games events and provide an ongoing outdoor meeting place in the CBD.
As the organising committee's planning for Victoria 2026 gathers pace, it makes sense for council to work with the Victorian government to help ensure the best outcome for Ballarat and the region. By drawing on council's local expertise and strategic work already completed - including extensive local community engagement - we can create a legacy of transformational community infrastructure that will benefit the Ballarat community for generations.
Then there are the Games events. Victoria 2026 will be the largest major sporting event ever staged here - boxing, T20 cricket and the marquee athletics and para-athletics events will be unlike anything this sport-loving city has ever seen. Bids have also been made to host rowing as a special event at Lake Wendouree, mountain biking at the Creswick Trails and to run the marathon in Ballarat's historic tree-lined streets.
Big events, big names and big crowds. Regional, national and international visitors. A chance to profile Ballarat and our region on the world stage. It's an incredible prospect for a growing regional city, and in decades to come, there is no doubt the drama and excitement of the Commonwealth Games in Ballarat will be fondly remembered.
Well-planned investment in transport, housing, sporting infrastructure and our visitor economy will make sure the positive impacts from the Games are felt across our city and region long after the last race has been won.
Cr Daniel Moloney, Mayor of Ballarat
