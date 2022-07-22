The Courier Central Highland Football League player of the year voting has gone into camera with four rounds to play.
The winner will be announced at the CHFL best and fairest on Wednesday, August 24.
Advertisement
22-R Bongart
19-H Bongart
16-D Nielsen
8-M Smith-Bye
4-A Bongart, T Trickey
3-E Shaw
2-D Trickey, L Conlan, J Stone
1-J Homewood, T Cox
27-D Jones
19-L Murray
17-L Cox
14-M Todd
10-B Thomas
9-T Haase
6-C Mahony
5-B Northern, J McDermott, R Zelencich
3-B Howard, J Vanderkley, W Dempsey, L Ward
Advertisement
2-B Connelly
35-A Milroy
27-L Thornton
14-D Morris
12-A Browning
13-N Browning
Advertisement
11-J Sardo
10-M Geary, J Butler
7-B Willian
6-T Gough, A Ross, J Lench
5-J Walter
4-D Murphy
Advertisement
3-B Dodd, X Curran, C O'Keefe, H Couzens
2-T Elliott, J Summers
41-T Ross, J Rodgers
15-J Robertson
14-J Marshall
13-J Arnold
Advertisement
11-D Kelly, G Lovett
10-D Sliwa
8-K Fego
5-N Shell, L Burbridge, W Porter
4-H Mulcahy, H Givvens, M Warner
3-L Cullen, C Barrenger
Advertisement
1-M Turner, J Atkinson
28-K Raven
11-W Bruty
6-I Kirby
5-Justin O'Brien
5-J Foley
Advertisement
2-T Raven, J Hayes, T Scoble
T-Curran
29-J Thompson
22-N Clarke
12-R Thompson
11-A Riches, J Fazio, C Newton
Advertisement
7-A Bowd
6-D Fazio, D Makur, J Robertson
5-B Davidson
3-N Wrigley, C Wrigley
2-J Thomas
22-DF Whitfield
Advertisement
18-L Scheele
16-J Anagnostou
12-P Taranto
9-B Sternberg, L Ryan, E Anderson
7-J Mason, D Pearson
6-T Landwehr
Advertisement
5-A Sedgwick, J Thomas
4-J Allison
3-T Scott
2-L Blake
1-T Haintz, B Plover, C New
25-C Peart
Advertisement
14-S O'Brien, S Winnard
12-X Walsh
11-B Jones
9-M Cummings, L Jones
8-T Sullivan
7-T Maher
Advertisement
6-T Nesbitt
5-T Conroy
4-S Clarke
3-J Whelan
2-S Naylor
1-S Hughes, M Pasahidis
Advertisement
65-K Forde
37-W Henderson
30-F Stevenson
18-B Cracknell
17-A Caligiuri
13-B Leonard
Advertisement
11-M Bulluss
9-T Wardell, R Adams, J Leonard
8-M Henderson, J Learmonth
7-K Dickson
5-L Taylor
4-T Parsons, K Mullane, J Stefani
Advertisement
3-H Hallahan
1-B Collins, L Guigo
36-A Toohey, M Nolan
26-T Murphy
25-S Griffiths
16-Z Ryan
Advertisement
15-B Horsham
13-B Griffiths
10-C Ascough, E Crackel
9-R Ranieri, J Clampit, B Frazer
8-M Griffiths
7-Schiltz
Advertisement
5-B Sutcliffe
4-J Gorman, M Gunnell
3-B Hallam, H Biggs
2-C Winter
1-M Gunnell
73-S Tighe
Advertisement
55-A McKay
25-R Ferraro
17-M Banner
16-N Johns
15-R Jenkins
13-D O'Halloran
Advertisement
11-J Wallesz
10-J Hogan
7-C Bath, J Clarke
4-Z Kupsch
3-N Rodgers, J Pendretti, M McKay
1-J Grant, J Malone
Advertisement
45-D Folkes
37-W Green
21-H Crawley
16-J Laidlaw
14-B Powell, M Harbour, T Martin
11-T McKechnie
Advertisement
8-N Willox, J Graham
5-N Martin, C Smith
4-O Ross, M Rowe
3-M Judd
2-K Swan, T Hall, J Rich, J Crilly, T Curran
1-J Findlay
Advertisement
30-D Wehrung
28-S Willmott
23-C Carey
12-M Tilley
11-L Prendergast
9-T Carey
Advertisement
8-C Long
7-D Fishwick
6-M Darmody, P Labbett
4-L Gunn, J Fryar, J Lee, M Cosgrave
2-L Gill
1-C McGrath, S Murphy-McKay, J Labbett
29-L Withers
27-Z Jenkins
16-L Philp
14-Ed Denouden, Z Priddle
13-B Harris, J Bragagnolo, A Gercovich, R Armstrong
12-M Brehaut
8-R Aikman, M McLaughlin
7-L Baker
5-J Kelly, M Aikman
4-M Riding, J Dowell
3-C Richardson
2-J Carr
34-S Willian
16-J Maddock
15-J Peeters
13-L Stranks, M Romeril, E Boyer
12-B Mckimmie, A McLean
11-D Kilpatrick
10-K White, J Peters
9-T Hughes, A Pitson
8-S Romeril
6-J Draffin, J Kirby
5-R Monument, J Romeril
4-J McClure, N Olver, B Krol
3-M Gilbert, B Thompson
43-T Finco
35-K Maher
34-S Staunton
26-J Thompson
23-D Shelley
16-C Parkin, J Maher
15-H Twaits
14-C Quinlan
12-P Glanford
10-J Simpson
8-M Lakey
7-Z Bozanich, I Pertzel
4-S Donegan
3-J Mason
2-R Maher
1-A Challis, B Maher
55-J Lukich
18-C McGrath
16-G Lukich
13-H Hughes
10-T Ford
9-B Green
7-T Nash, D Jenkins
4-N Moran, M Miller, H Baldwinson
2-W Corbett, D Hinchliffe
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.