The Courier
Home/Video

Department of Transport can't explain why freeway lights at Gordon are missing

By Gabrielle Hodson
July 22 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MISSING: An example of the flashing sign now gone from the Ballarat-bound lanes at the Gordon interchange. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Western Freeway drivers are scratching their heads, wondering what has happened to black ice warning lights that once sat at Gordon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.