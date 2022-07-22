Western Freeway drivers are scratching their heads, wondering what has happened to black ice warning lights that once sat at Gordon.
The missing yellow signage with two flashing amber lights sat for decades on the Ballarat-bound lanes of the freeway at the Moorabool West Road interchange.
It is the highest point on the main highway between Melbourne and the Adelaide Hills.
Moorabool Shire Mayor Tom Sullivan said the freeway at Gordon had a history of black ice-related accidents.
"I remember going past that area a few years ago in the morning and there were five or six cars off the road," he said.
"Anything that makes the road safer has got to be better," he said.
"It's not a council-controlled road, but if they have removed some of the lights, you'd want to know why because that section of road has had many accidents."
The Department of Transport could not explain what had happened to the Ballarat-bound warning lights at the Gordon interchange, but said all Western Freeway warning lights had been tested on Wednesday and were found to be working.
Ice warning signage and lights are also on the freeway at overpasses on Cartons Rd (Ballarat-bound lanes) and Chapmans Road (Melbourne-bound).
Both are more than 2km from the Gordon interchange - and several were in use before dawn on Wednesday and Thursday this week when motorists reported local temperatures as low as -3 degrees.
"Winter weather is well and truly here and we remind everyone to please drive to conditions - slow down, brake slowly, drive steadily and stay a safe distance from the car in front," Department of Transport Grampians Director Michael Bailey said.
"If motorists do drive over slippery black ice, they should avoid sudden braking, instead keep the steering wheel as straight as possible and slow down gently by lifting their foot from the accelerator.
"In Victoria, black ice generally forms around dawn and dusk or on sections of the roads that haven't been exposed to direct sunlight after heavy dew or rain.
"It occurs regularly on some major arterials in near-freezing weather conditions and is near-invisible."
Other Victorian roads with the warning lights include the Midland Highway, Great Alpine Road, Woodend Avenue of Honour, Black Forest Drive and Calder Freeway.
