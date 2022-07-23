Ballarat region farmers sound alarm at virus threat

Central Highlands farmers predict the highly contagious foot and mouth disease, which has been sweeping Indonesia since May, could spell devastation for the country's livestock export industry for months or years should the virus breach Australia's shores.
The virus, last observed in Australia in the 19th century, ranks among the most serious of livestock diseases in existence, causing lesions and lameness in cloven-hoofed livestock, including cattle, sheep and pigs. Though human infections are rare, the virus can be carried on a person's clothes, shoes or in their nose, where it's known to survive for up to 24 hours.
Alarm has sounded in Australia since the detection of the virus at popular tourist destination Bali earlier this month, with known positive cases on the island now believed to number in the 200s.
Speaking to The Courier on Thursday, Lexton sheep farmer Rod McErvale, who specialises in the production of merino wool, said the speed at which the threat posed by the virus had amplified in recent weeks had caught him off-guard.
"This is a disaster - all my worries have now disappeared; it really puts things into perspective," he said.
"I didn't realise [the threat] was as serious as it is until just a couple of days ago," he added, citing the detection of viral fragments in meat products for sale in Melbourne and at an Australian airport.
"It's a worry for our livestock industry; if it gets loose into Australia, it's going to be very hard to control because we've got that many wild pigs and goats - the bottom will just fall out of the market."
It's a view reflected in updated Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry analysis, which has pitched the cost of an outbreak in Australia at $8 billion.
This owes, in part, to the drastic consequences of one positive case in the country, which - by force of existing trade deals - would require all livestock movements to halt for at least 72 hours or until the source of the outbreak were detected. Trading partners would, in turn, cease or severely limit imports pending the eradication of the disease.
With a view to obviating this bleak scenario, the federal government has introduced a series of biosecurity measures at all international airports, including a requirement that all at-risk travellers from Indonesia use sanitation citric acid foot mats and have their shoes cleaned.
Early Friday, federal agriculture minister Murray Watt revealed the government was also weighing the use of novel biosecurity powers, mandating the extension of these screening measures to all travellers returning from Indonesia, regardless of risk.
"Our agriculture industry is at stake and it's vital that we continue to work together to ensure Australia is foot-and-mouth disease-free," he said.
After learning some passengers were attempting to evade screening, Mr Watt later resolved to introduce these measures with immediate effect from midnight Friday.
"I'd been concerned about some rare reports that some return travellers were not doing the right thing when returning from Indonesia," Mr Watt said.
It's a development likely to be welcomed by Waubra and Addington-based cattle farmer Doug Hobson, who told The Courier on Thursday biosecurity would need to be "ramped-up" to combat the threat.
"We need to be a lot more switched on and vigilant than we have been to stem it coming into the country," he said. "We were a little bit slow off the mark - this has been known in Indonesia for quite some time now; we can only hope the horse hasn't already bolted."
"[An outbreak] is not something that would break me, but it would certainly spread through my finances and mental capacity."
Under current guidelines, all animals infected with the virus would need to be humanely destroyed to slow or contain the spread of the disease.
Because vaccination automatically results in the loss of a country's status as foot-and-mouth-disease-free - something which carries serious trade implications - vaccination is likely to be an option of last resort, limited to a confirmed outbreak.
Not unlike current COVID-19 vaccines, vaccines against foot and mouth disease do not necessarily protect against infection; they merely limit the likelihood of serious disease.
