Ruddick completes world championships debut in US

Ballarat race walker Kelly Ruddick has achieved a major goal in her World Athletics Championships debut in the United States.
Ruddick overcame an injury-interrupted preparation to get to finish line in the 35km walk in Eugene.
She strained a hamstring just weeks before the championships, but the 49-year-old was emphatic that nothing was going to stop her competing.
And while recognised that a far from ideal lead up would mean she was not at her peak, Ruddick was determined to finish the event.
Ruddick finished 34th of 41 which started, with six competitors failing to finish.
She clocked three hours, 11 minutes, 55 seconds - more than 11 minutes outside her personal best.
Kimberly Garca Leon from Peru won the gold medal in 2:39.16.
It is the first time the 325km has been contested at the world championships.
