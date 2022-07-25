The Courier

DonateLife Week 2022: Kidney recipient Brian's thankful for 'normal'

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 25 2022 - 3:00am
GRATEFUL: Kidney donation recipient Brian Barnes says he was gifted a second chance at life and the best way he could say thanks was to make the most of every moment. Picture: Lachlan Bence

LIFE is pretty "normal" for 50-year-old Brian Barnes but he never forgets the anonymous gift from a family gave him a second second chance at life. It has been more than five and a half years since Mr Barnes got the call when he was fishing in Warrnambool: there was a kidney waiting for him.

