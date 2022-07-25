LIFE is pretty "normal" for 50-year-old Brian Barnes but he never forgets the anonymous gift from a family gave him a second second chance at life. It has been more than five and a half years since Mr Barnes got the call when he was fishing in Warrnambool: there was a kidney waiting for him.
Mr Barnes had been on kidney dialysis three days a week, in five-hour sessions, for almost four years. Everything in his life was scheduled about his strict hospital routine.
"At the time it was tough going. Dialysis is one of those things where you don't want to be there but in saying that, I could maintain reasonably well health. For others who are waiting for heart or lung transplants it can be a lot more complicated," Mr Barnes said. "...A transplant is one of those things is because of a family and a person are generous enough to donate, people like me get a second chance at life."
Mr Barnes had kidney disease that went undiagnosed until he was in his mid-20s. He had polycystic kidney disease, growing cysts that would enlarge his kidney and gradually damaged the kidney tissue. Nine years ago his kidneys failed.
When The Courier last met Mr Barnes, he was grappling with finding a way to say thank you to a family he might never know. The best way, he decided, was to keep living his best life every day.
Pandemic conditions served up a challenge for Mr Barnes to make sure he kept safe and healthy.
"In the early days of the pandemic I pretty much hibernated. No-one knew what it was going to be like," Mr Barnes said. "I have stayed away from large groups. I still wear a mask. Eventually when the vaccine was available, I was in there pretty quick - those who were immunocompromised were early. I just have to be really careful."
Early January marked five years since Mr Barnes' kidney transplant, an significant milestone for an organ transplant and one he did not take for granted.
This DonateLife Week, Mr Barnes encouraged people to talk about organ donation with their loved ones. Mr Barnes said organ and tissue donation was not something you could force on anyone but if you were willing to accept a donation, you should at least consider giving.
There has been a 25 per cent decline in Australian organ and tissue donations the past two years, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to DonateLife.
Australia has 1750 people on a wait list for organ or tissue donation and a further 13,000 on dialysis who could benefit from a kidney transplant.
Ballarat has 26 per cent of eligible residents, aged 16-plus, signed up on the Australian Organ Donor Register. This is slightly higher than the Victorian average (22 per cent) and clear below the Australian average of 36 per cent.
