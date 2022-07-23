WINNERS and LOSERS | July 23, 2022

SENIORS
Sebastopol 11.2 (68) d Bacchus Marsh 9.12 (66)
Redan 12.13 (85) d Darley 10.11 (71)
East Point 13.16 (94) d North Ballarat 13.5 (83)
Ballarat 10.11 (71) d Lake Wendouree 10.5 (61)
Melton 28.13 (181) d Melton South 4.9 (33)
RESERVES
Sebastopol 15.10 (100) d Bacchus Mash 8.8 (56)
Darley 5.15 (45) d Redan 6.8 (44)
East Point 11.8 (74) d North Ballarat 6.9 (45)
Melton 30.27 (207) d Melton South 2.1 (13)
UNDER-19
Bacchus Marsh 17.12 (114) d Sebastopol 3.4 (22)
Darley 12.9 (81) d Redan 10.5 (65)
East Point 7.6 (48) d North Ballarat 6.7 (43)
Ballarat 14.13 (97) d Lake Wendouree 3.2 (20)
Learmonth 14.13 (97) d Daylesford 10.5 (65)
Waubra 11.11 (77) d Ballan 7.5 (47)
Creswick 10.9 (69) d Newlyn 9.11 (65)
Buninyong 24.16 (160) d Carngham-Linton 3.5 (23)
Gordon 15.10 (100) d Bungaree 12.10 (82)
Hepburn 18.25 (133) d Beaufort 2.3 (15)
Springbank 25.9 (159) d Clunes 5.2 (32)
Skipton 10,14 (74) d Rokewood-Corindhap 7.5 (47)
LADDER: GORDON 48, 179.68; DUNNSTOWN 44, 265.21; SPRINGBANK 44, 218.63; HEPBURN 44, 205.44; SKIPTON 40 153.02; LEARMONTH 36, 132.42; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 28, 118.96; BUNINYONG 28 117.17 28 117.17; Waubra 28, 103.51; Bungaree 24, 122.76; Newlyn 16, 77.22; Daylesford 16, 65.43; Beaufort 16, 56.00; Creswick 16, 50.39; Clunes 12, 66.42; Ballan 8, 30.97; Carngham-Linton 0, 38.84
RESERVES
Learmonth 17.9 (111) d Daylesford 1.3 (9)
Waubra 5.8 (38) d Ballan 0.5 (5)
Newlyn 10.12 (72) d Creswick 2.7 (19)
Buninyong 19.14 (128) d Carngham-Linton 3.2 (20)
Bungaree 6.9 (45) d Gordon 6.4 (40)
Hepburn 14.14 (98) d Beaufort 2.3 (15)
Springbank 20.20 (140) d Clunes 2.1 (13)
Skipton 16.7 (103) d Rokewood-Corindhap 3.6 (24)
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 48, 379.38; SKIPTON 48, 364.20; DUNNSTOWN 48, 320.99; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 44, 198.43; BUNINYONG 40, 239.04; LEARMONTH 40, 219.40; NEWLYN 32, 150.91; BUNGAREE 28, 169.55; Hepburn 26, 103.76; Creswick 24, 100.17; Gordon 16, 90.57; Daylesford 12, 50.16; Waubra 10, 26.77; Clunes 8, 33.11; Beaufort 8, 27.97; Carngham-Linton 8, 23.78; Ballan Reserves 8, 20.87
UNDER-18
Learmonth 11.8 (74) d Daylesford 3.1 (19)
Waubra 15.12 (110) d Ballan 1.2 (8)
Carngham-Linton 13.4 (82) d Buninyong 8.8 (56)
Gordon 25.18 (168) d Bungaree 0.3 (3)
Beaufort 11.14 (80) d Hepburn 2.2 (14)
Springbank 21.20 (146) d Clunes 0.0 (0)
Rokewood-Corindhap 13.9 (87) d Skipton 5.5 (35)
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 50, 704.79; GORDON 42, 273.23; WAUBRA 36, 280.98; LEARMONTH 36, 270.13; BEAUFORT 36, 235.75; CARNGHAM-LINTON 34, 193.51; DUNNSTOWN 32, 241.55; NEWLYN 28, 117.96; Rokewood-Corindhap 24, 94.69; Hepburn 24, 63.82; Skipton 18, 78.83; Buninyong 16, 45.71; Daylesford 8, 53.03; Bungaree 8, 37.95; Ballan 4, 16.74; Clunes 0, 14.29
UNDER-15
Daylesford 5.6 (36) d Learmonth 2.6 (18)
Ballan 8.9 (57) d Waubra 1.2 (8)
Newlyn 3.9 (27) d Creswick 3.5 (23)
Buninyong 21.17 (143) d Carngham-Linton 0.0 (0)
Bungaree 6.3 (38) d Gordon 2.8 (20)
Hepburn 5.7 (37) d Beaufort 4.6 (30)
Rokewood-Corindhap 7.6 (48) d Skipton 4.4 (28)
LADDER: DAYLESFORD 44, 638.67; HEPBURN 42, 177.72; LEARMONTH 40, 516.39; BUNINYONG 40, 446.98; BALLAN 38, 416.59; BUNGAREE 32, 145.80; CLUNES 24 86.35; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 24, 56.82; Gordon 20, 150.71; Skipton 20, 105.67; Newlyn 20, 26.29; Dunnstown 16, 81.51; Waubra 16, 41.05; Beaufort 8, 28.80; Carngham-Linton 4, 21.21; Creswick 4, 3.81
UNDER-12
Learmonth 7.5 (47) d Daylesford 0.0 (0)
Waubra 4.6 (30) d Ballan 0.0 (0)
Newlyn 0.3 (3) d Creswick 0.0 (0)
Buninyong 13.15 (93) d Carngham-Linton 0.0 (0)
Gordon 5.8 (38) d Bungaree 0.0 (0)
Beaufort 7.7 (49) d Hepburn 0.0 (0)
Skipton 4.4 (28) d Rokewood-Corindhap 0.1 (1)
SENIORS
Woorndoo-Mortlake 14.13 (97) d Penshurst 4.11 (35)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 9.12 (66) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 4.8 (32)
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 6.16 (52) d Great Western 5.15 (45)
Tatyoon 20.5 (125) d SMW Rovers 1.5 (11)
Lismore-Derrinallum 27.25 (187) d Moyston-Willaura 3.0 (18)
Ararat Eagles forfeit win against Caramut
RESERVES
Penshurst 8.4 (52) d Woorndoo-Mortlake 4.16 (40)
Glenthompson-Dunkled 7.9 (51) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 3.3 (21)
Great Western 12.11 (83) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 7.7 (49)
Tatyoon 6.9 (45) d SMW Rovers 6.7 (43)
Lismore-Derrinallum 13.19 (97) d Moyston-Willaura 0.2 (2)
Ararat Eagles forfeit win against Caramut
UNDER-16.5
Penshurtst 12.9 (81) d Rams 1.0 (6)
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 5.2 (32) d Great Western 3.3 (21)
Moyston-Willaura 5.13 (43) d Tatyoon 4.3 (27)
SENIORS
Carisbrook 23.12 (150) d Maldon 7.7 (49)
Trentham 8.11 (59) d Natte Bealiba 6.2 (38)
Talbot 10.8 (68) d Avoca 3.6 (24)
Navarre 9.9 (63) d Lexton 4.0 (24)
Harcourt 20.14 (134) d Royal Park 2.1 (13)
Campbells Creek 12.9 (81) d Maryborough Rovers 12.8 (80)
Dunolly 9.14 (68) d Newstead 6.8 (44)
RESERVES
Carisbrook 15.13 (103) d Maldon 7.6 (48)
Trentham 12.11 (83) d Natte Bealiba 0.1 (1)
Talbot 21.10 (146) d Avoca 0.1 (1)
Navarre 9.6 (60) d Lexton 3.1 (19)
Harcourt 27,13 (175) d Royal Park 0.1 (1)
Campbells Creek 13.17 (95) d Maryborough Rovers 7.8 (50)
Newstead 19.13 (127) d Dunolly 0.5 (5)
UNDER-17.5
UNDER-14.5
Maldon 14.9 (93) d Carisbrook 2.1 (13)
Trentham 12.18 (90) d Natte Bealiba 1.3 (9)
Talbot 8.14 (62) d Avoca 0.3 (3)
Navarre 6.14 (50) d Lexton 1.0 (6)
Harcourt 17.12 (114) d Royal Park 0.0 (0)
UNDER-11.5
Carisbrook 7.11 (53) d Maldon 0.0 (0)
Natte Bealiba 6.4 (40) d Trentham 2.5 (17)
Avoca 6.12 (48) d Talbot 0.1 (1)
Navaree 14.10 (94) d Lexton 1.0 (6)
Campbells Creek 7.1 (43) d Maryborough Rovers 6.4 (40)
Harcourt 4.4 (28) d Royal Park 0.1 (1)
A GRADE
Lake Wendouree 55 d Ballarat 43
Redan 47 d Darley 39
North Ballarat 49 d East Point 45
Bacchus Marsh v Sebastopol
B GRADE
Melton South 45 d Melton 41
East Point 39 d North Ballarat 35
Redan 45 d Darley 43
Ballarat 52 d Lake Wendouree 47
Bacchus Marsh v Sebastopol
C GRADE
Lake Wendouree 25 d Ballarat 20
East Point 44 d North Ballarat 10
Darley 49 d Redan 24
Bacchus Marsh v Sebastopol
D GRADE
Melton South 42 d Melton 20
Ballarat 23 d Lake Wendouree 21
East Point 33 d North Ballarat 2
Darley 40 drew with Redan 40
Bacchus Marsh v Sebastopol
E GRADE
Melton South 47 d Melton 19
Ballarat 27 d Lake Wendouree 11
East Point 41 d North Ballarat 5
Redan 39 d Darley 11
Bacchus Marsh v Sebastopol
19/UNDER
Ballarat 28 d Lake Wendouree 19
North Ballarat 32 d East Point 18
Darley 48 d Redan 31
Bacchus Marsh v Sebastopol
A GRADE
Learmonth 73 d Daylesford 21
Ballan 38 d Waubra 30
Newlyn 54 d Creswick 17
Buninyong 59 d Carngham-Linton 24
Bungaree 47 d Gordon 35
Beaufort 69 d Hepburn 13
Springbank 58 d Clunes 31
Rokewood-Corindhap 55 d Skipton 32
LADDER: BUNINYONG 56, 253.18; SPRINGBANK 52, 202.70; LEARMONTH 48, 216.11; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 48, 175.83; BEAUFORT 44, 138.12; SKIPTON 36, 104.28; NEWLYN 32, 122.32; DUNNSTOWN 32, 120.41; Bungaree 32, 98.64; Gordon 28, 97.39; Daylesford 24, 83.73; Clunes 20, 68.38; Carngham-Linton 16, 64.44; Ballan 14, 50.52; Creswick 8, 50.94; Waubra 8, 50.37; Hepburn 6, 32.73
B GRADE
Learmonth 57 d Daylesford 7
Ballan 39 d Waubra 27
Newlyn 54 d Creswick 17
Buninyong 55 d Carngham-Linton 10
Gordon 36 d Bungaree 28
Beaufort 53 d Hepburn 6
Springbank 33 d Clunes 30
Rokewood-Corindhap 27 d Skipton 25
LADDER: BUNINYONG 56, 264.84; LEARMONTH 52, 227.11; GORDON 48, 174.35; BUNGAREE 44, 148.84; DUNNSTOWN 40, 149.36; SPRINGBANK 34, 121.08; CLUNES 32 133.44; BALLAN 32, 105.46; Beaufort 28, 105.03; Skipton 26, 94.01; Newlyn 24, 113.51; Waubra 24, 90.31; Rokewood-Corindhap 24, 80.50; Carngham-Linton 20, 64.92; Creswick 8, 42.94; Hepburn 8, 15.33; Daylesford 4, 28.49;
C GRADE
Learmonth 44 d Daylesford 5
Ballan 38 d Waubra 18
Newlyn 35 d Creswick 8
Buninyong 45 d Carngham-Linton 14
Gordon 32 d Bungaree 21
Springbank 40 d Clunes 33
Rokewood-Corindhap 40 d Skipton 27
LADDER: BUNINYONG 56, 248.26; NEWLYN 52, 150.57; SPRINGBANK 48, 146.86; BALLAN 44, 162.02; LEARMONTH 36, 131.08; BUNGAREE 36, 128.11; CLUNES 36, 125.63; GORDON 36, 109.39; Dunnstown 32, 99.71; Beaufort 28, 90.44; Rokewood-Corindhap 24 101.11; Carngham Linton 20, 76.67; Waubra 20, 75.73; Skipton 16, 54.66; Creswick 8, 50.86; Daylesford 8, 27.60
17/UNDER
Learmonth 32 d Daylesford 11
Ballan 34 d Waubra 14
Newlyn 46 d Creswick 1
Carngham-Linton 18 d Buninyong 17
Bungaree 30 d Gordon 9
Hepburn 42 d Beaufort 11
Clunes 31 d Springbank 30
Skipton 25 d Rokewood-Corindhap 17
LADDER: HEPBURN 56, 256.12; BUNGAREE 48, 183.86; NEWLYN 44, 170.78; BUNINYONG 44, 138.10; LEARMONTH 40, 141.80; SKIPTON 40, 135.32; DUNNSTOWN 36, 141.54; CARNGHAM-LINTON 36, 123.77; Clunes 32, 135.71; Waubra 32, 101.90; Springbank 22, 86.36; Daylesford 16, 68.41; Ballan 16, 48.50; Gordon 14, 60.67; Rokewood-Corindhap 12, 61.28; Beaufort 12, 49.02; Creswick 4, 15.25
15/UNDER
Learmonth 42 d Daylesford 6
Ballan 15 d Waubra 11
Newlyn 40 d Creswick 3
Carngham-Linton 23 d Buninyong 14
Gordon 17 d Bungaree 9
Hepburn 49 d Beaufort 6
Springbank 22 d Clunes 13
Skipton 37 d Rokewood-Corindhap 5
LADDER: HEPBURN 54, 302.78; SPRINGBANK 52, 224.23; SKIPTON 50, 290.85; BUNGAREE 48, 247.89; GORDON 48, 242.36; CLUNES 36 152.63; LEARMONTH 36, 137.74; CARNGHAM-LINTON 36, 133.33; Newlyn 28, 115.68; Ballan 24, 85.88; Dunnstown 22, 63.49; Buninyong 18, 68.11; Daylesford 16 52.09; Waubra 16, 44.48; Beaufort 8, 32.89; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 30.00; Creswick 4, 7.55
13/UNDER
Learmonth 17 d Daylesford 14
Ballan 13 d Waubra 11
Newlyn 24 d Creswick 1
Carngham-Linton 32 d Buninyong 10
Gordon 15 d Bungaree 6
Hepburn 17 d Beaufort 3
Springbank 33 d Clunes 9
Rokewood-Corindhap 6 d Skipton 3
LADDER: NEWLYN 52, 267.39; GORDON 52, 254.95; CARNGHAM-LINTON 46, 207.47; SPRINGBANK 44, 216.55; DUNNSTOWN 42, 129.23; BUNINYONG 40, 104.96; LEARMONTH 32, 135.29; SKIPTON 32, 107.94; Clunes 28, 87.06; Waubra 26 119.21; Daylesford 24, 114.56; Ballan 22, 63.64; Rokewood-Corindhap 18, 55.74; Bungaree 16, 69.01; Creswick 14, 41.90; Hepburn 12, 34.82; Beaufort 4, 12.58
A GRADE
Carisbrook 51 d Maldon 35
Natte-Bealiba 44 d Trentham 34
Avoca 80 d Talbot 22
Lexton 50 d Navarre 26
Harcourt 41 d Royal Park 37
Newstead 39 d Dunolly 31
ladder not provided
B GRADE
Carisbrook 31 drew w/ Maldon 31
Natte-Bealiba 48 d Trentham 19
Avoca 39 d Talbot 33
Navarre 27 d Lexton 17
Harcourt 37 d Royal Park 23
Newstead 56 d Dunolly 17
ladder not provided
C GRADE
Maldon 26 d Carisbrook 24
Natte-Bealiba 42 d Trentham 25
Avoca 63 d Talbot 12
Harcourt 46 d Royal Park 14
Campbells Creek 20 d Maryborough 11
Newstead 47 d Dunolly 4
ladder not provided
17/UNDER
Carisbrook 20 d Maldon 18
Natte-Bealiba 39 d Trentham 9
Avoca 27 d Talbot 11
Lexton 20 d Navarre 17
Royal Park 33 d Harcourt 24
Maryborough 42 d Campbells Creek 10
ladder not provided
15/UNDER
Maldon 21 d Carisbrook 14
Natte-Bealiba 25 d Trentham 2
Avoca 20 d Talbot 12
Lexton 25 d Navarre 21
Royal Park 26 d Harcourt 17
Campbells Creek 29 d Maryborough 17
Dunolly 32 d Newstead 20
ladder not provided
13/UNDER
Carisbrook 32 d Maldon 8
NAtte-Bealiba 37 d Trentham 5
Talbot 43 d Avoca 6
Navarre 43 d Lexton 14
Harcourt 22 d Royal Park 8
Maryborough 20 d Campbells Creek 6
Dunolly 14 d Newstead 13
ladder not provided
11/UNDER
Carisbrook 28 d Maldon 2
Avoca 22 d Talbot 4
Navarre 12 d Lexton 8
Royal Park 30 d Harcourt 0
Dunolly 14 d Newstead
ladder not provided
A GRADE
Lismore-Derrinallum 58 d Moyston-Willaura 24
Tatyoon 64 d SMW Rovers 25
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 77 d Great Western 16
Woorndoo-Mortlake 44 d Penshurst 40
Ararat 34 d Caramut 19
TATYOON 52 points, 334.34%; HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 40, 167.84; PENSHURST 40, 147.84; ARARAT 40, 134.13; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 36, 99.39; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 28, 108.84; Caramut 26, 75.90; SMW Rovers 22, 75.40; Glenthompson-Dunkeld 12, 76.65; Great Western 8, 63.78; Moyston-Willaura 8, 46.31
B GRADE
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 21 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 20
Moyston-Willaura 21 d Moyston-Willaura 16
Tatyoon 36 d SMW Rovers 21
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 41 d Great Western 20
Woorndoo-Mortlake 33 d Penshurst 26
Ararat 48 d Caramut 13
TATYOON 52pts, 209.76%; ARARAT 48, 205.06; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 44, 139.36; HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 40, 181.30; GREAT WESTERN 24, 90.48; PENSHURST 24, 89.50; SMW Rovers 24, 78.91; Lismore-Derrinallum 20, 84.57; Glenthompson-Dunkeld 20, 76.77; Caramut 12, 67.61; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 4, 61.89; Moyston-Willaura 0, 57.14
C GRADE
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 40 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 11
Lismore-Derrinallum 25 d Moyston-Willaura 19
Tatyoon 27 d SMW Rovers 5
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 22 d Great Western 21
Penshurst 29 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 14
Ararat 20 d Caramut 9
PENSHURST 48pts, 210.75%; TATYOON 44, 161.93; ARARAT 36, 144.08; GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 32, 148.25; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 32, 115.55; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 32, 109.84; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 24, 105.42; Caramut 22, 94.21; Great Western 20, 92.18; Moyston-Willaura 12, 67.15; SMW Rovers 6, 45.99; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 0, 29.91
17/UNDER
Moyston-Willaura 44 d Lismore-Derrinallum 13
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 32 d Great Western 25
Woorndoo-Mortlake 22 d Penshurst 17
WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 48pts, 267.55%; PENSHURST 44, 275.20; MOYSTON-WILLAURA 44, 137.45; CARAMUT 36, 126.24; HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 32, 107.34; GREAT WESTERN 30, 91.38; Glenthompson-Dunkeld 28, 106.43; Tatyoon 26, 68.73; Lismore-Derrinallum 12, 42.71
15/UNDER
Lismore-Derrinallum 17 d Moyston-Willaura 15
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 22 d Great Western 11
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 17 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 13
Penshurst 45 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 14
PENSHURST 52pts, 342.20%; HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 48, 247.58; TATYOON 40, 143.44; WICKLIFFE-LAKE BOLAC 40, 137.76; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 28, 92.57; MOYSTON-WILLAURA 24, 89.29; Glenthompson-Dunkeld 24, 87.10; Great Western 20, 78.02; Caramut 20, 55.56; Woorndoo-Mortlake 12, 62.46
13/UNDER
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 13 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 12
Lismore-Derrinallum 34 d Moyston-Willaura 11
Tatyoon 10 d SMW Rovers 4
Great Western 22 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 6
Penshurst 29 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 7
Caramut 8 d Ararat 6
LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 48pts, 419.75%; PENSHURST 48, 318.18; CARAMUT 42, 137.04; GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 36; 177.24; MOYSTON-WILLAURA 30, 101.31; WICKLIFFE-LAKE BOLAC 26, 86.57; Woorndoo-Mortlake 22, 106.62; Tatyoon 20, 80.45; Great Western 20, 66.67; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 8, 50.72; Ararat 8, 34.02; SMW Rovers 4, 14.92
