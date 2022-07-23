Having trailed by as much as seven goals, East Point put on the comeback of the season, striking twice late to record an 11-point win against North Ballarat and hold on to second spot on the ladder.
After the opening quarter, it looked like the Roos were out of the game.
North Ballarat's calmness with the ball and accuracy in front of goal saw them a 37-point lead into the first break, drawing a heavy spray from the usually-poised Roos coach Jake Bridges.
Bridges' intensity brought results with the Roos slowly but surely working their way back into the game in a contested second quarter.
A 26-point half-time deficit was cut back to 19 at the start of the final term before the hosts exploded.
A early North Ballarat major ushered the Roos' best, with livewire forward Jordan Johnston drawing his side level in the 16th minute before a skewed set shot a few minutes later gave the Roos the lead for the first time of the game.
The Roosters responded to re-gain the lead before a Jack Jeffrey major brought triumphant scenes from the balcony of East Point's bar and all but secured the points for his side.
East Point captain Matt Johnston was dominant in the midfield while brother Jordan finished with a team-high five goals.
The win, coupled with other results, now has the Roos eight points safe in a finals spot.
North Ballarat stays fifth, equal on points with Bacchus Marsh in seventh, heading into a match with Ballarat in round 15.
East Point is on the road to Darley.
East Point 13.16 (94) d North Ballarat 13.5 (83)
Redan's slim finals hopes are still alive after a stunning individiual performance willed his side to an upset 14-point away against Darley.
The Lions led at every break, showing the free-flowing football behind their early-season form, as they brought an end to a four-match losing streak.
Grant finished the day with a game-high four goals, while Cooper Atchison and Stuart Aberdein also featured among the visitors' best.
The result has Redan eight points off a finals spot heading into match against bottom-of-the-table Lake Wendouree next weekend.
Darley, who still sits sixth, 10 per cent clear of Bacchus Marsh, will look to respond at home against East Point.
Redan 12.13 (85) d Darley 10.11 (71)
Sebastopol has moved an important four points clear in fourth after coming from behind to celebrate a two-point win against fellow finals contender Bacchus Marsh.
The Burra were laser-straight all day, kicking a near-perfect 11.2 to make a misfiring Cobras rue their missed opportunities.
In a match of big momenum swings a 16-point Burra lead turned into a deadlock at half-time before Bacchus Marsh stormed in front, taking a nine-point buffer into the final stand.
Sebastopol wrestled the lead back with two majors within the first five minutes of the fourth term, before a Cobras strike with five minutes to play made for a grandstand finish.
North Ballarat and Darley's losses mean Bacchus Marsh remains equal on 28 points in a three-club fight for the final two finals spots.
Both Bacchus Marsh and Sebastopol have a bye in round 15.
Sebastopol 11.2 (68) d Bacchus Marsh 9.12 (66)
Rhys Perry proved Ballarat's saviour, kicking six goals to help his side come from behind and beat a valiant Lake Wendouree.
The Swans blew a two-point lead in a match-swinging second quarter with the Lakers fighting their way back into the game with their intensity around the contest and accuracy in front of goal.
It wasn't until late in the third term that the Swans responded, kicking three unanswered goals in the final 10 minutes to earn themselves a 15-point lead.
A 1.4 Ballarat return opened the door for Lake Wendouree, but Jack Fitzpatrick's side took its opportunity too late with only two goals in the final two minutes cutting the final deficit back to six points.
Ballarat hosts North Ballarat next weekend, while Lake Wendouree is away to Redan.
Ballarat 10.11 (71) d Lake Wendouree 10.5 (61)
Melton has responded emphatically to its first loss of the season last weekend, kicking 28 goals in a monster 148-point win against crosstown rivals Melton South.
The game was tight early, the Bloods only enjoying a five-point lead at the first break, before a seven-goal second quarter swung the tone of the day.
Liam Carter was Melton's best finishing with a season-high seven goals, while brother Ryan Carter and captain Braedan Kight chipped in five goals each.
The win keeps the Bloods 12 points clear at the top of the table heading into a bye next weekend.
Melton South hosts Sunbury.
Melton 28.13 (181) d Melton South 4.9 (33)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
