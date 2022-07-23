The Courier
Roos fight back, Lions stun Darley | Ballarat Football Netball League Rd 14 wrap

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated July 23 2022 - 9:51am, first published 9:30am
East Point midfielder Mickitja Rotumah-Onus looks to get the ball away during his side's win against North Ballarat. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Having trailed by as much as seven goals, East Point put on the comeback of the season, striking twice late to record an 11-point win against North Ballarat and hold on to second spot on the ladder.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket.

