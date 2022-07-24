NOW is the time for people to go beyond asking "are you okay", Ballarat Men's Mental Health chairman Andrew McPherson says.
About 50 per cent of regional Victorians who complete suicide have not had contact with a health professional for at least six months leading up to their death is a fact Mr McPherson said was stark and one he wanted to make clear.
Advertisement
Mr McPherson said Ballarat Men's Mental Health had strengthened supports and its network to walk with men in seeking support, but these could only truly work if the men who need help could find and access them.
The hub has been two years in the making as a response to Ballarat's stubbornly high suicide rates, which were among the highest in Australia and particularly among men.
READ MORE:
Slowly, the organisation has been building on a virtual service, which launched in January, to ensure counsellors and other health professionals in the network could comfortably meet demand. A fundraising dinner on Saturday night, the hub's first, was now about raising Ballarat Men's Mental Health's profile.
"Raising funds in great but what we have to do is access people who might otherwise slip through the cracks and get seriously mental ill health," Mr McPherson said. "We really need the community's help. If they know someone who is struggling, we want them to go beyond asking 'are you okay' and emailing us for help and advice.
"...All the things we do now, having counsellors and systems in place, are all great but if we can't access people with care when they need it - that's the part we don't ever have full control over."
Scroll through to see how to access support
In the past month alone, Ballarat Men's Mental Health has added counsellors, a social worker and four more partner organisations.
Mr McPherson said they had the capacity to help more men.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health model allowed men to reach out from a place where they felt safe to tap into a support network of mental health professionals. This can include triage and crisis referral.
Other times, the organisation might help with funding to ensure men can pay for the supports they need. Or it might be working with general practitioners to offer grocery cards to people who might be struggling with mental health but, because they work part-time, do not qualify for the usual financial aid channels.
The team walks with men, guiding them, on their mental health journey as long as was needed.
Tasmanian Emma Waldron is one of three women on Ballarat Men's Mental Health board vying to make a difference in the community.
The 26-year-old, whose partner lives in Ballarat, has a psychology degree and was drawn to the different concept in wrapping help about men.
"I'm from a small town in Tassie...I know there is a lot more mental ill-health in regional areas and I've had family and friends who have gone through tough times," Ms Waldron said. "Man really is not an island. As a woman I feel frustrated when I see men struggle to find the right help."
A Victorian Coroner last month reiterated the need for greater support structures for men in suicide prevention.
Advertisement
Ballarat's male suicide rate persists to be about one-third higher than the national average, the latest Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data shows.
Mr McPherson said men, particularly those aged 20 to 50, were more likely to seek mental health help if someone they knew recommended a service.
IN OTHER NEWS
He said sometimes men just needed support to take the first steps in navigating the mental health system, which could be particularly hard if they were unwell. This was where Ballarat Men's Mental Health could help fill a gap and guide until the right support was secured.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health's first fundraising dinner drew together supports who had followed the organisation's progress for a sit-down pub meal, live music, a raffle and auction. Importantly for Mr McPherson, it was a chance to keep raising awareness.
Advertisement
COMMUNITY-based Ballarat Men's Mental Health's holistic model launched in January. The service was launched in response to the city's high suicide rate and an overwhelming need to walk with the region's men who are struggling with mental health and those who are contemplating suicide.
Anyone seeking more details can email, info@ballaratmmh.com.au; call, 0493 247 340; or visit ballaratmmh.com.au.
For urgent crisis support: Lifeline, 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited to:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.