Eagles survive scare, Bombers in top eight, Creswick again | CHFL Rd14 wrap, scores, ladder

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated July 23 2022 - 9:23am, first published 9:00am
Skipton's Tim Hughes prepares to mark and take impact from Rokewood-Corindhap's Luke Philp. Picture: Adam Trafford

Buninyong has worked its way into the Central Highlands Football League top eight for the first time this season with three rounds to play.

