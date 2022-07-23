Eagles survive scare, Bombers in top eight, Creswick again | CHFL Rd14 wrap, scores, ladder

Buninyong has worked its way into the Central Highlands Football League top eight for the first time this season with three rounds to play.
The Bombers jumped over Bungaree and Waubra with a 137-point win over Carngham-Linton at Snake Valley on Saturday.
They needed extra percentage and they picked a huge chunk of it.
With seventh-placed Rokewood-Corindhap losing to Skipton, three teams are now locked on 28 premiership points in the battle for seventh and eighth.
Rokewood-Corindhap, Buninyong and Waubra each has seven wins.
Waubra also won, but its percentage hardly moved in downing Ballan by 30 points at Smythesdale.
Bungaree made a bold effort to defeat Gordon and fend off the chasers.
The Demons led for a large part of the day, but were run down in the third quarter and then run over in the last.
Bungaree is now 10th.
Gordon has moved to the top of the ladder - dethroning Dunnstown, which had a bye.
Skipton responded to an early challenge by the Grasshoppers and while still fifth remainswell in the hunt for a top four spot and a double chance in the finals.
Although four premiership points outside the leading quartet, the Emus have the same number of losses as Springbank, with the Tigers still with a bye to come.
This battle will most likely be decided next round when Springbank travels to Skipton.
Other round 14 highlights:
+ Creswick made it two wins in a row, defeating Newlyn by four points at Creswick.
+ Learmonth comfortably accounted for Daylesford by 32 points at Daylesford to further cement sixth position.
+ Buninyong out-classed Carngham-Linton by 137 points at Snake Valley.
+ Springbank bounced back to winning form in no uncertain terms by 127 points over Clunes at Wallace.
Learmonth 14.13 (97) d Daylesford 10.5 (65)
Waubra 11.11 (77) d Ballan 7.5 (47)
Creswick 10.9 (69) d Newlyn 9.11 (65)
Buninyong 24.16 (160) d Carngham-Linton 3.5 (23)
Gordon 15.10 (100) d Bungaree 12.10 (82)
Hepburn 18.25 (133) d Beaufort 2.3 (15)
Springbank 25.9 (159) d Clunes 5.2 (32)
Skipton 10.14 (74) d Rokewood-Corindhap 7.5 (47)
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
