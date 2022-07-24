The Courier
Home/Video

North Ballarat rebounds to win tense affair | Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade wrap

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated July 24 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR: Poppy Douglass was named North Ballarat's best in its come-from-behind win. Picture: Lachlan Bence

North Ballarat has passed one of its biggest tests of the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season, coming from behind to beat East Point and put one hand on another minor premiership.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.