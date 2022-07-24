North Ballarat has passed one of its biggest tests of the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade season, coming from behind to beat East Point and put one hand on another minor premiership.
The visiting Roosters struggled early in the replay of the 2019 grand final, falling to a 14-9 deficit at the first break.
The Roos' back court shone in the first half, forcing North Ballarat's shooters into awkward positions and reading their opponent's feeds perfectly.
A two-goal East Point lead was cut to just one heading into the final push as the Roosters began to find their rhythm.
As the game stretched, North Ballarat's star attacking partnership pounced, Poppy Douglass leading the way with a best-on-court performance to help her side take the lead early in the fourth quarter and never relinquish it.
Maddy Selmon was also influential, finishing with a game-high 36 goals in the 49-45 win.
The win keeps North Ballarat undefeated and six points clear at the top of the table heading into a lighter run of matches against Ballarat and Lake Wendouree.
East Point remains sixth but is only two points and 0.27 per cent clear of Sebastopol below it.
The Burra kept their finals hopes alive at the weekend, beating bottom-of-the-table Bacchus Marsh, 57-44.
Sebastopol is every chance to draw level on points with the Roos after round 15, with it set to earn two points from the bye and East Point facing a trip to play fourth-placed Darley.
The Devils will be looking to respond after it slipped from third to fourth with an eight-goal loss to Redan.
Missing a host of first-choice players, Darley struggled to assert itself against the red-hot Lions who have now moved to a fourth-straight win.
Elsewhere, Lake Wendouree earned its a four-point buffer in fifth with a 12-goal win against Ballarat.
The Lakers set the tone with a 17-9 opening quarter, Melanie Allen starring for the hosts with 43 goals at 84.31 per cent accuracy.
Lake Wendouree has a tough task in round 15 against Redan.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
