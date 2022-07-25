The Golden Plains Shire Council is investigating more ways to share library resources to the smaller towns within the shire.
Currently the only permanent library for the shire is in Bannockburn, the rest of the shire use the mobile service.
Advertisement
A proposal for a new mobile service will be presented to council at Tuesday night's meeting.
Proposed is a $148,745 project to outfit a smaller library van that would help service towns like Linton, Haddon, Meredith, Rokewood and Smythesdale.
IN THE NEWS:
The mobile library van was refurbished in 2016, but council officers estimate it only has two or three years of serviceability left.
The truck is 23 years old, has travelled over 380,000 kilometres and council officers said it was expensive to service and operate.
The new smaller vehicle will create less strain on staff from the Geelong Regional Library Corporation, who run the van, because only a standard driving licence is required rather than the heavy vehicle licence previously needed.
Council officers said the new van would include a wheelchair house, shelving, equipment and "a range of library resources".
Council intends to fund a quarter of the project; they will submit a funding application to the state government Department of Jobs Precincts and Regions for the remaining three quarters.
The council money will come from money allocated to open space and play space refurbishment budgets as well as a $37,186 surplus from the 2021/22 budget.
The council will apply under the Living Libraries Infrastructure Program , grants are expected to be announced in September this year and work must commence six months from then.
The Golden Plains Council will vote on the proposals on Tuesday July 26.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.