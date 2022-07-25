New speed limits are coming to roads in the Golden Plain Shire.
The suggested changes come from recommendations by council officers, the Department of Transport and community feedback.
The changes are also influenced by crash statistics and reports by Victoria Police.
So far this year 140 people have lost their lives on Victorian roads, this is already a 13.8 per cent increase compared to all of 2021.
IN THE NEWS:
Council will vote on Tuesday night to endorse the report and authorise council officers to work with DoT employees to deliver these road changes.
Sussex Street Linton, Brooke Street Smythesdale and the Glenelg Highway in Scarsdale will reduce to 50 kilometres per hour within sections of the town limits.
Roads in Haddon, Smythesdale and Ross Creek will be reduced from 100 kilometres per hour to 80.
This includes: 1500 metres of Wilsons Road Haddon, from the Ballarat-Carngham Road to 144 Wilson Road; 2200 metres of Browns Road Smythesdale from 358 Browns Road to Corio Dam Road; 1850 metres of Bowes Road in Ross Creek, from Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road to School Land.
The changes could take months to come into effect as final approval must come from the Minister for Transport.
In an effort to reduce the time it takes to get approval for the changes, council officers recommend an endorsed list be sent to the department.
Work will also be carried out on sections of footpaths within Linton, Scarsdale and Smythesdale. DoT will need to approve the works, but the council intends to improve certain pedestrian crossings.
The projects will be funded by council and potentially the state government.
