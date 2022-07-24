The Ballarat Football Netball League ladder may have received a telling shake-up only four rounds out from finals as three clubs find themselves fighting for two spots in the top six after an influential round of results.
Sebastopol was the bigger winner of the weekend, moving one game clear in fourth, as its closest rivals North Ballarat, Darley and Bacchus Marsh all suffered significant losses.
The Burra were at their best in a thriller against Bacchus Marsh, overcoming a three-quarter time deficit and relentless Cobras pressure to celebrate a two-point victory.
"That was the most important game of our season by far," Sebastopol coach Michael Searl said.
"A loss pulled us out of the top six, and a win gave us a little bit of separation with Bacchus Marsh (in seventh). We knew the importance of it, and we needed to make sure that we were prepared and started really well.
"As a coach, I've been a part of a few close losses, and this is one of the first ones we actually managed to hold on and win. So, hopefully, it gives the group a bit of relief and confidence that when games are close, we can find ways to win it."
In a match of big momentum swings, a 16-point Burra lead turned into a deadlock at half-time before Bacchus Marsh stormed in front, taking a nine-point buffer into the final stand.
Sebastopol wrestled the lead back with two majors within the first five minutes of the fourth term before a Cobras strike with five minutes to play made for a grandstand finish.
"As Bacchus Marsh do, they find a way to just make your game plan fall apart at times, and they did that really well," Searl said.
"I thought we defended really well. In those closing stages of the match, we slowed the tempo down. We kicked wide out to contests, we got stoppages and we played good percentage football, so it was pleasing."
Sebastopol now sits four points clear of Bacchus Marsh, with both sides heading into a bye.
The Cobras share 28 points with North Ballarat and Darley after their losses to East Point and Redan, respectively but find themselves 10 per cent off the pace.
SEBASTOPOL 5.0 7.0 8.1 11.2 (68)
BACCHUS MARSH 2.2 6.6 8.10 9.12 (66)
GOALS - Sebastopol: Lachlan Cassidy 2, Jed Hill 2, Luke Kiel 2, Ben Hutt, Hugo Papst, Liam Stow, Samuel Hill.; Bacchus Marsh: Aaron Willitts 4, Jack Parente 2, Rex Hickman, Harrison King, Jake Owen
BEST - Sebastopol: Liam Stow, Daniel Widgery, Jed Hill, Tony Lockyer, Benjamin Trew, Riley O'Keefe; Bacchus Marsh: Simon Lafranchi, Jake Owen, Rex Hickman, Ryley Stuhldreier, Jack Parente, Joshua Huxtable
While an upset 14-point win on the road against Darley has his side two wins off the top six, Redan coach Jarrett Giampaolo was remaining realistic about any finals hopes.
"I know it's mathematically possible to make finals, but I think we're just trying to do the right thing for the next three games," he said.
"Hopefully, we can keep developing these young fellas and start to play some good footy."
Liam Farnsworth made his debut in the win, becoming the fifth member of the under-17 squad to play senior football for the Lions this season.
"It's probably unprecedented really in the BFNL to have that many under-17 players. You do often give your under-19s a go, but our under-17s are sitting on top of the ladder and winning games by 100 points. There are some really quality players down there," Giampaolo said.
"We've just decided to give them a go, and they've been up to it, which has been fantastic."
The Lions led at every break against the Devils, showing their best free-flowing football as they ended a four-match losing streak.
Izaac Grant finished the day with a game-high four goals, while Stuart Aberdein drew praise for his work shutting down Darley talisman Brett Bewley.
"Darley came hard with about eight minutes to go. They were within a couple of goals, but the boys did really well to steady the ship and play some good situational footy," Giampaolo said.
"We needed that win; it was a getting a bit flat with four losses on the trot."
REDAN 3.2 6.5 10.8 12.13 (85)
DARLEY 2.0 5.4 8.6 10.11 (71)
GOALS - Redan: Izaac Grant 4, Harry Lawson 2, Flynn Atchison, Daniel Bond, Patrick Fitzgibbon, Lachlan George, Kyle Hayes, Lachlan McLean. Darley: Nick Rodda 3, Brett Bewley 2, Mitchell Gardiner 2, Trenth Angwin, Joel Cadman, Bailey Young
BEST - Redan: Izaac Grant, Cooper Atchison, Stuart Aberdein, Harry Lawson, Liam Farnsworth, Lachlan George. Darley: Darren Leonard, Matthew Brett, Bailey Young, Brett Bewley, Ayden Tanner, Mitchell Gardiner
A win is win, but questions linger after Ballarat was forced to come from behind for a one-goal win against bottom-of-the-table Lake Wendouree.
The Swans were far from pretty, leaving coach Joe Carmody under no illusion they needed to improve if they wanted to perform come September.
"The first half was really disappointing, but full credit to the Lakers; they were much better than us around the contest," he said.
"We're a team that relies on 22 contributors. We don't have that reliance on one or two guns that can lift for us. It has to be collective. So, we focused on everyone playing their role in that third quarter."
Rhys Perry was the saviour for the Swans, kicking six goals in a best-on-ground performance.
"He was fantastic. He was in defence for us at the start of the season and he was exceptional there," Carmody said.
"Then with the Josh Gibson out we need another mobile target (up forward). He could've played forward from the start of the season but he was doing such a good job down back.
"There might be times where does go down back but he was sensational (against the Lakers) with his clean hands and his ability to get separation from his opponent."
The Swans still sit four points clear of its closest rival Sebastopol, who has the bye in round 15, heading into a clash with North Ballarat.
"It will be a good test against a finals side and a good indication of where our young group is at," Carmody said.
"We certainly need to get our game in order next month and then hopefully head into finals after that."
BALLARAT 2.3 3.5 9.7 10.11 (71)
LAKE WENDOUREE 2.1 6.3 7.4 10.5 (65)
GOALS - Ballarat: Rhys Perry 6, Andrew Hooper 2, Jack Blackburn, Paddy Simpson. Lake Wendouree: Jacob Coxall 4, Brayden Helyar 2, Robbie Emerson-Jones, Joel O'Connell, Rory O'Keefe, Bayley Thompson
BEST - Ballarat: Rhys Perry, William Liston, Paddy Simpson, Aiden Domic, Keegan Mellington, Nicholas Weightman. Lake Wendouree: Jacob Coxall, Cooper James, Bailey Ryan, Joel O'Connell, Tim Collins, Scott Carlin
Having trailed by as much as seven goals, East Point put on the comeback of the season, striking twice late to record an 11-point win against North Ballarat and hold on to second spot on the ladder.
After the opening quarter, it looked like the Roos were out of the game.
North Ballarat's calmness with the ball, winning the handball count 60-33 for the term, and accuracy in front of goal saw it take a 37-point lead into the first break, drawing a heavy spray from the usually-poised Roos coach Jake Bridges.
Bridges' intensity brought results, with the Roos slowly but surely working their way back into the game in a contested second quarter.
A 26-point half-time deficit was cut back to 19 at the start of the final term before the hosts exploded.
An early North Ballarat major ushered the Roos' best, with livewire forward Jordan Johnston drawing his side level in the 16th minute before a skewed set shot a few minutes later gave the Roos the lead for the first time of the game.
The Roosters responded to regain the lead before a late Jack Jeffrey major all but secured the points for the Roos.
East Point captain Matt Johnston was dominant in the midfield, finishing with 30 disposals, 12 tackles and 10 clearances, while brother Jordan finished with a team-high five goals.
The win, coupled with other results, now has the Roos two games safe in a finals spot.
EAST POINT 1.2 4.8 7.10 13.16 (94)
NORTH BALLARAT 7.3 9.4 11.5 13.5 (83)
GOALS - East Point: Jordan Johnston 5, Bryson McDougall 2, Chris Carson, Joe Fraser, Jack Jeffrey, Matt Johnston, Jackson Merrett, Jordan Taylor; North Ballarat 5, Cameron McCallum 2, Samuel Artz, Isaac Lovison, Simon McCartin, Charlie Perks, Jamie Quick, Jack Riding
BEST - East Point: Matt Johnston, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Jacob Brown, Jake Toulmin, Bryson McDougall, Jordan Taylor. North Ballarat: Sam Glover, Tom Bromley-Lynch, Harry Loader, Isaac Lovison, Fletcher Loader
Melton has responded emphatically to its first loss of the season last weekend, kicking 28 goals in a monster 148-point win against crosstown rivals Melton South.
The game was tight early, the Bloods only enjoying a five-point lead at the first break, before a seven-goal second quarter swung the tone of the day.
Liam Carter was Melton's best finishing with a season-high seven goals, while brother Ryan Carter and captain Braedan Kight chipped in five goals each.
The win keeps the Bloods 12 points clear at the top of the table heading into a bye next weekend.
Melton South hosts Sunbury.MELTON
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
