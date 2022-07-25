CHOOSING to support Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute made sense to Phoenix College year 12 VCAL students - the hardest part was fine-tuning the how.
But they were blown away by how the community rallied about their efforts once they got a project rolling.
Advertisement
Nathan Page, Sophie Heffernan, TJ Hall and Campbell Brown looked to junior football and netball as a chance not only to raise money but awareness for the future in homegrown, internationally recognised research.
They spent most of their Saturday cooking and arrived at Marty Busch Reserve on Sunday to find netballers from home club Sebastopol and rivals Ballarat Swans had left cakes and slices to sell. The league had offered extra footballs for raffle prizes.
The Swans offered extra sausages for a barbecue.
Nathan said everyone had been so helpful and supportive in trying to help them raise as much money and awareness as possible.
"As a cohort we picked Fiona Elsey because it's got a Ballarat base and it's not government funded," Nathan said. "Any juniors in the Ballarat community could be inspired to be future scientists or, though it might be horrible to say, might need this research. We're making people aware of it and that it's here in Ballarat."
The fundraising and awareness venture is the focus for the group's personal development skills requirement in the year 12 VCAL program. Other class groups have lined up events including basketball, bowls and dinners.
Classmates have banded together to voluntarily support each others' projects and plenty were in force on Sunday to help rattle tins at the gates, set up and sell food.
IN OTHER NEWS
Each group had to pitch their project ideas to be approved late last term and this group has worked hard to make their project a reality within a few weeks.
They were all proud with what they had achieved.
"We were surprised by all that goes into it. There was lots of emailing behind the scenes - club presidents, the league, teachers. We are so grateful for the support," Nathan said. "One of our biggest challenges was the game could've been moved because the ground conditions looked unsuitable for play.
"Really getting going was hard too, but once we knew what we were doing it came together fairly fast."
Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute was sparked by Ballarat teenager Fiona Elsey who died with an aggressive cancer in 1991, aged 14. The Institute, now based at Ballarat Technology Park, is globally-renowned for work on immunology with 15 staff and five PhD candidates from Federation University.
Research receives no government funding and relies on community support.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.