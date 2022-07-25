The Courier

Phoenix College students rally for Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 25 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOME: Volunteer Riley Scott helps raise awareness and support for homegrown cancer research on the gates at Marty Busch Reserve in Sebastopol on Sunday.

CHOOSING to support Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute made sense to Phoenix College year 12 VCAL students - the hardest part was fine-tuning the how.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.