Bungaree has kept its Central Highlands Netball League season alive with a crucial 12-goal win over Gordon and likely ending the Eagles' finals hopes.
The two sides sat ninth and 10th heading in to round 14, with the loser set to fall a game behind the four-teams battling it out for the final three spots in the top eight.
Bungaree coach Olivia Browning was relieved her side came out on top on Saturday.
"We knew it would be a close game. It was basically an elimination final for us in terms of our season," Browning said.
"Everyone was up for the challenge. It was a full four quarter effort on Saturday."
A recent move into attack for Bungaree's Sophie Wade paid dividends on Saturday as Wade and Amy Maher led the way up forward for the Demons.
"We moved one of our defenders, Sophie Wade, into attack which has been working really well for us," Browning said.
"Amy shot very accurately and really stepped up. She was easily our best player on Saturday."
The Demons were in control for the majority of the contest out at Bungaree, as they snapped a two-game losing streak in style.
"We were up for most of the game after a relatively even battle in the first quarter," Browning said.
"We managed to break away in the second quarter and held the lead for the rest of the game which was a good sign. Usually we drop off a little bit for a while and other teams get a run on us."
The win now sees Bungaree sitting only percentage outside of the top eight and just one game away from Skipton in sixth place, setting up an exciting finish to the season for the club.
"Everyone was very happy after the game," Browning said.
"It felt nice to finally put four quarters together and start playing some of our best netball. It feels like it is all coming together at the right time."
Bungaree now turns its attention to a likely-percentage booster against Hepburn, which suffered a 56-goal loss to Beaufort on Saturday.
Beaufort's win keeps it just one game outside the top four with both Learmonth and Rokewood-Corindhap recording wins.
The Lakies claimed their sixth-consecutive victory with a 73-21 win over Daylesford while the Hoppers' 23-goal win against Skipton confirmed there is a significant gap between the top-five sides and the rest of the league.
Buninyong and Springbank continued their winning ways but so too did Newlyn, which currently boasts a three-game winning streak after cruising past Creswick.
Ballan notched its second win of the season with a hard-fought eight-goal win over Waubra, which sits second to last.
A four-team battle for the final three top-eight spots makes for an exciting finish to the season as Skipton, Newlyn, Dunnstown and Bungaree will be keeping a close eye on each other's results.
A GRADE
Learmonth 73 d Daylesford 21
Ballan 38 d Waubra 30
Newlyn 54 d Creswick 17
Buninyong 59 d Carngham-Linton 24
Bungaree 47 d Gordon 35
Beaufort 69 d Hepburn 13
Springbank 58 d Clunes 31
Rokewood-Corindhap 55 d Skipton 32
LADDER: BUNINYONG 56, 253.18; SPRINGBANK 52, 202.70; LEARMONTH 48, 216.11; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 48, 175.83; BEAUFORT 44, 138.12; SKIPTON 36, 104.28; NEWLYN 32, 122.32; DUNNSTOWN 32, 120.41; Bungaree 32, 98.64; Gordon 28, 97.39; Daylesford 24, 83.73; Clunes 20, 68.38; Carngham-Linton 16, 64.44; Ballan 14, 50.52; Creswick 8, 50.94; Waubra 8, 50.37; Hepburn 6, 32.73
B GRADE
Learmonth 57 d Daylesford 7
Ballan 39 d Waubra 27
Newlyn 54 d Creswick 17
Buninyong 55 d Carngham-Linton 10
Gordon 36 d Bungaree 28
Beaufort 53 d Hepburn 6
Springbank 33 d Clunes 30
Rokewood-Corindhap 27 d Skipton 25
LADDER: BUNINYONG 56, 264.84; LEARMONTH 52, 227.11; GORDON 48, 174.35; BUNGAREE 44, 148.84; DUNNSTOWN 40, 149.36; SPRINGBANK 34, 121.08; CLUNES 32 133.44; BALLAN 32, 105.46; Beaufort 28, 105.03; Skipton 26, 94.01; Newlyn 24, 113.51; Waubra 24, 90.31; Rokewood-Corindhap 24, 80.50; Carngham-Linton 20, 64.92; Creswick 8, 42.94; Hepburn 8, 15.33; Daylesford 4, 28.49;
C GRADE
Learmonth 44 d Daylesford 5
Ballan 38 d Waubra 18
Newlyn 35 d Creswick 8
Buninyong 45 d Carngham-Linton 14
Gordon 32 d Bungaree 21
Springbank 40 d Clunes 33
Rokewood-Corindhap 40 d Skipton 27
LADDER: BUNINYONG 56, 248.26; NEWLYN 52, 150.57; SPRINGBANK 48, 146.86; BALLAN 44, 162.02; LEARMONTH 36, 131.08; BUNGAREE 36, 128.11; CLUNES 36, 125.63; GORDON 36, 109.39; Dunnstown 32, 99.71; Beaufort 28, 90.44; Rokewood-Corindhap 24 101.11; Carngham Linton 20, 76.67; Waubra 20, 75.73; Skipton 16, 54.66; Creswick 8, 50.86; Daylesford 8, 27.60
17/UNDER
Learmonth 32 d Daylesford 11
Ballan 34 d Waubra 14
Newlyn 46 d Creswick 1
Carngham-Linton 18 d Buninyong 17
Bungaree 30 d Gordon 9
Hepburn 42 d Beaufort 11
Clunes 31 d Springbank 30
Skipton 25 d Rokewood-Corindhap 17
LADDER: HEPBURN 56, 256.12; BUNGAREE 48, 183.86; NEWLYN 44, 170.78; BUNINYONG 44, 138.10; LEARMONTH 40, 141.80; SKIPTON 40, 135.32; DUNNSTOWN 36, 141.54; CARNGHAM-LINTON 36, 123.77; Clunes 32, 135.71; Waubra 32, 101.90; Springbank 22, 86.36; Daylesford 16, 68.41; Ballan 16, 48.50; Gordon 14, 60.67; Rokewood-Corindhap 12, 61.28; Beaufort 12, 49.02; Creswick 4, 15.25
15/UNDER
Learmonth 42 d Daylesford 6
Ballan 15 d Waubra 11
Newlyn 40 d Creswick 3
Carngham-Linton 23 d Buninyong 14
Gordon 17 d Bungaree 9
Hepburn 49 d Beaufort 6
Springbank 22 d Clunes 13
Skipton 37 d Rokewood-Corindhap 5
LADDER: HEPBURN 54, 302.78; SPRINGBANK 52, 224.23; SKIPTON 50, 290.85; BUNGAREE 48, 247.89; GORDON 48, 242.36; CLUNES 36 152.63; LEARMONTH 36, 137.74; CARNGHAM-LINTON 36, 133.33; Newlyn 28, 115.68; Ballan 24, 85.88; Dunnstown 22, 63.49; Buninyong 18, 68.11; Daylesford 16 52.09; Waubra 16, 44.48; Beaufort 8, 32.89; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 30.00; Creswick 4, 7.55
13/UNDER
Learmonth 17 d Daylesford 14
Ballan 13 d Waubra 11
Newlyn 24 d Creswick 1
Carngham-Linton 32 d Buninyong 10
Gordon 15 d Bungaree 6
Hepburn 17 d Beaufort 3
Springbank 33 d Clunes 9
Rokewood-Corindhap 6 d Skipton 3
LADDER: NEWLYN 52, 267.39; GORDON 52, 254.95; CARNGHAM-LINTON 46, 207.47; SPRINGBANK 44, 216.55; DUNNSTOWN 42, 129.23; BUNINYONG 40, 104.96; LEARMONTH 32, 135.29; SKIPTON 32, 107.94; Clunes 28, 87.06; Waubra 26 119.21; Daylesford 24, 114.56; Ballan 22, 63.64; Rokewood-Corindhap 18, 55.74; Bungaree 16, 69.01; Creswick 14, 41.90; Hepburn 12, 34.82; Beaufort 4, 12.58
