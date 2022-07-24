The Courier

Injury worries for Skipton, Bungaree remains hopeful | CHFL Rd14 game-by-game reviews, details

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated July 24 2022 - 6:52am, first published 5:00am
Skipton's Mitch Gilbert gets a break over a couple of Rokewood-Corindhap opponents at Rokewood on Saturday. Picture: Adam Trafford

Buninyong has worked its way into the Central Highlands Football League top eight for the first time this season with three rounds to play.

Waubra also won, but its percentage hardly moved and remained ninth, while Bungaree dropped out of the top eight.

Gordon has moved to the top of the ladder - dethroning Dunnstown, which had a bye.

LADDER: GORDON 48, 179.68; DUNNSTOWN 44, 265.21; SPRINGBANK 44, 218.63; HEPBURN 44, 205.44; SKIPTON 40 153.02; LEARMONTH 36, 132.42; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 28, 118.96; BUNINYONG 28 117.17 28 117.17; Waubra 28, 103.51; Bungaree 24, 122.76; Newlyn 16, 77.22; Daylesford 16, 65.43; Beaufort 16, 56.00; Creswick 16, 50.39; Clunes 12, 66.42; Ballan 8, 30.97; Carngham-Linton 0, 38.84

ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V SKIPTON

Skipton defied an early challenge from Rokewood-Corindhap to stay in the hunt for a double chance in the Central Highlands Football League finals, but it might have come at a price.

