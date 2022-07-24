Injury worries for Skipton, Bungaree remains hopeful | CHFL Rd14 game-by-game reviews, details

Skipton's Mitch Gilbert gets a break over a couple of Rokewood-Corindhap opponents at Rokewood on Saturday. Picture: Adam Trafford

Buninyong has worked its way into the Central Highlands Football League top eight for the first time this season with three rounds to play.

Waubra also won, but its percentage hardly moved and remained ninth, while Bungaree dropped out of the top eight.

Gordon has moved to the top of the ladder - dethroning Dunnstown, which had a bye.

LADDER: GORDON 48, 179.68; DUNNSTOWN 44, 265.21; SPRINGBANK 44, 218.63; HEPBURN 44, 205.44; SKIPTON 40 153.02; LEARMONTH 36, 132.42; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 28, 118.96; BUNINYONG 28 117.17 28 117.17; Waubra 28, 103.51; Bungaree 24, 122.76; Newlyn 16, 77.22; Daylesford 16, 65.43; Beaufort 16, 56.00; Creswick 16, 50.39; Clunes 12, 66.42; Ballan 8, 30.97; Carngham-Linton 0, 38.84



ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP V SKIPTON

Skipton defied an early challenge from Rokewood-Corindhap to stay in the hunt for a double chance in the Central Highlands Football League finals, but it might have come at a price.

Three important Emus did not get through Saturday's encounter at Rokewood, with two facing a nervous wait ahead finding out the extent of their injuries.

Skipton will be anxious on two fronts, with a crucial clash against Springbank its next assignment and the finals being just four weeks away.

The Emus lost both Jack Peeters (knee) and Andrew Pitson (ankle) early in the contest before Josh Peters (corked thigh) went down in the fourth quarter.

Skipton joint coach Sam Willian said the injuries were a sour point on an otherwise strong day out for the Emus.

"Pitto (Andrew Pitson) will hopefully get up for next week, while Jack Peeters is going to have to go for scans. He is going to be a big out for us," Willian said.

"Our other full forward Jethro Kirby did his ACL, so to lose another big boy in Peeters does hurt."

Skipton remained in control despite missing its key forward for most of the afternoon as Sam Romeril and Bailey McKimmie both added three goals.

Willian said to leave Rokewood with a 27-point win was a massive result for the club.

"We had not really played convincing football away from home so there was a big emphasis on trying to play our brand of footy and adapt to being on the road," Willian said.

"It was just a really gutsy win. It sets up the last three weeks, if we can win all three we will finish top four."

The Emus had the first eight scoring shots of the afternoon to race out to a 21-point advantage before the Hoppers fought back to level the scores in the second term.

"The game could have gone either way midway through the second quarter before we got it out to a three-goal margin," Willian said.

"We just looked to control the contest from there. We knew Rokewood was going to come back at us but we managed to continue playing a good brand of footy."

The Hoppers missed three opportunities to trim the margin to two goals early in the final term as Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan said the scoreboard did not reflect how even the game was.

"We felt like we were pretty efficient going into attack, but in the end we just could not get the ball in deep enough to our forward line," Macgowan said.

"We can be competitive with the top teams, but there is still a gap between us and them."

Saturday's result means the Hoppers' finals hopes could rest on the outcome of their round 16 Springbank clash.

Skipton 3.7 6.10 8.12 10.14 (74)

Rokewood-Corindhap 2.0 4.1 6.2 7.5 (47)

GOALS - Skipton: B.Mckimmie 3, S.Romeril 3, L.Cullinan 1, R.Monument 1, J.Romeril 1, S.Willian 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: L.Baker 2, A.Gray 1, R.Aikman 1, A.Gercovich 1, E.Denouden 1, M.McLaughlin 1

BEST - Skipton: S.Willian, D.Kilpatrick, J.Maddock, B.Mckimmie, S.Romeril, M.Gilbert, K.White; Rokewood-Corindhap: A.Gercovich, Z.Priddle, Z.Jenkins, B.Ferguson, J.Bragagnolo, E.Denouden

BALLAN V WAUBRA

Waubra staved off a determined Ballan by 30 points at Smythesdale - the Blues' second home game of the season at the venue.

Despite the win, it was not enough to lift Waubra into the top eight.

The Roos remain ninth, behind Rokewood-Corindhap and Buninyong, which jumped from 10th to eighth, on percentage.

Waubra will get a chance to move into the top eight next round.

The Roos face Daylesford, while Rokewood-Corindhap has a bye and will not pick up any premiership points.

Waubra bounced back from a goalless second quarter and tight first half to take the ascendancy against Ballan with a four-goal third term - with an early burst breaking the deadlock as rain set in.

This created a 30-point lead - enough to get it home.

Dylan Hinchliffe had a break-out game for the Roos with four majors, while James Lukich once again reinforced how valuable he is for Waubra.

Waubra coach Matt James said it was hard work in the first half, but the Roos had responded well after the main break.

Waubra lost Caleb McGrath (ankle) from the selected side, but there was a bigger blow to come with Will Corbett facing season-ending knee reconstruction surgery after injuring an anterior cruciate ligament.

Corbett has had a tough year, having to battle through extended time on the sidelines with concussion.

Ballan coach Tristan Batten said while the margin was not great, the Blues had hurt their chances with poor execution.

"The effort was there. Too often we didn't finish it off and paid the price for mistakes.

"They handled the conditions better."

Batten said the Blues knew holding Waubra with the wind in the third was vital, but they were unable to stay close enough.

Waubra 5.4 5.5 9.9 11.11 (77)

Ballan 2.3 4.3 5.3 7.5 (47)

GOALS - Waubra: D.Hinchliffe 4, A.Murphy 3, H.Baldwinson 2, J.Lukich 1, A.McPherson 1; Ballan: T.Trickey 2, A.Bongart 2, B.Kennedy 1, H.Lyle 1, H.Bongart 1

BEST - Waubra: J.Lukich, A.Murphy, D.Hinchliffe, H.Baldwinson, S.Buck, A.McPherson; Ballan: M.Smith-Bye, L.Conlan, H.Bongart, H.Thompson, R.Bongart, T.Trickey

BEAUFORT V HEPBURN

It was all one-way traffic as Hepburn dismissed Beaufort by 118 points at Beaufort.

The injury-hit Crows were helpless to stop Hepburn after a competitive first quarter.

The Burras kicked away with eight goals in the second term and then coasted to retain their hold on a spot in the top four.

Experience played a big hand for Hepburn, with the unstoppable Andrew McKay kicking six goals and coach Mitch Banner finishing with four.

Sean Tighe was again the dominant tall on the ground, while Ricky Ferraro and Brock Noble were to the fore.

While Hepburn did suffer any notable injuries, Banner said he had taken a precautionary approach with some players with niggles and played for more than a quarter with no one on interchange.

The season cannot end soon enough for Beaufort after eight losses in a row.

Hepburn 3.5 11.10 14.17 18.25 (133)

Beaufort 1.1 1.1 2.3 2.3 (15)

GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 6, M.Banner 4, S.Tighe 3, J.Clarke 2, N.Johns 1, C.Bath 1; Beaufort: L.Megne 1, D.Jones 1

BEST - Hepburn: B.Noble, R.Ferraro, A.McKay, M.McKay, S.Tighe, B.Yanner; Beaufort: B.Connelly, J.Connor, T.Haase, C.Smith, L.Megne, D.Jones

DAYLESFORD V LEARMONTH

Learmonth kept a firm hold on sixth position with a 32-point win over Daylesford.

An improved Bulldogs saved their best until last, adding seven goals in the final quarter, but it was all too late.

The Lakies took the game away from Daylesford in the second term with five goals and then held the home side scoreless in the third to seal the affair.

Damon Folkes kicked four goals for Lakies, while young ball magnet Will Green again shone in the midfield to continue an outstanding season.

Sixth-placed Learmonth is two wins and a big amount of percentage inside the top eight and can now start planning for finals after what has been a resurgent season under coach Nick Willox.

Willox was pleased with the outcome, although acknowledging the Lakies did ease off late.

Matt Harbour suffered concussion and will be assessed to determine how long he will be out.

For Daylesford, it was an encouraging performance against a top eight combination, but at the same time frustrating.

"We felt as though we should have done better," Bulldogs coach Hamish Jarrad said.

"We took it right up to them for a large part of the day, but our work rate dropped off for the short time in the second and third (quarters).

"Lapses have been costly for us all year."

Learmonth 3.2 8.4 11.10 14.13 (97)

Daylesford 1.3 3.3 3.3 10.5 (65)

GOALS - Learmonth: D.Folkes 4, E.Prenc 2, O.Ross 2, B.Powell 2, J.Treweek 1, H.Crawley 1, J.Laidlaw 1, W.Green 1; Daylesford: C.Peart 3, S.Clarke 2, E.Kinnell 1, S.O'Brien 1, S.Winnard 1, J.Cummings 1, J.Whelan 1

BEST - Learmonth: W.Green, T.Martin, B.Powell, T.Hall, J.Treweek, M.Harbour; Daylesford: C.Peart, L.Jones, J.Cummings, B.Jones, X.Walsh, T.Maher

SPRINGBANK V CLUNES

Springbank hit back hard with a 127-point win over Clunes at Wallace.

After three defeats on the trot, the Tigers needed to reset and was able to get it done.

Clunes has been highly competitive this year despite having only three wins, but this was one of its hardest hits.

As conclusive as the margin was, Springbank will have to wait another week before knowing whether it is truly back on track.

The Tigers' three losses have been at the hands of top eight sides and they face Skipton in a game most likely to decide whether they get a double chance in the finals.

Tigers coach Andrew Challis said it was pleasing to see the players get their "mojo" back.

"We know exactly where we're at and it was important to get out and enjoy ourselves again."

Challis believes the loss to Gordon two rounds previously, when the Tigers gave up what should have been a match-winning lead in the second half, had left them flat.

"It took a lot of energy out of us."

Stephen Staunton had another big day in front of goal with eight goals in three quarters before being rested.

Clunes coach Luke Davidson said Springbank had handed the Magpies a football lesson - a reality check.

He said their midfield was far too deep and once again Clunes had been unable to nullify the influence of a big marking key forward.

Davidson said the Magpies had tried several different things to slow down Springbank, but there was no stopping the Tigers.

Springbank 5.3 11.6 21.7 25.9 (159)

Clunes 2.1 4.1 4.1 5.2 (32)

BUNGAREE V GORDON

Gordon survived a scare against Bungaree at Bungaree to move to the top of the ladder.

The Eagles had their backs to the wall for a large part of the day as Bungaree, fighting to stay in the top eight, made the running.

A six-goal second stanza gave the Demons a 21-point lead at half-time and an upset was on the cards.

However, Gordon wore them down with a six-goal third quarter to take the lead and then edged away with another five goals.

Adam Toohey, who was originally not named to play owing to knee soreness, kicked a match-winning seven goals - most in the latter stages to spearhead the Eagles' fight back.

Tye Murphy also continued his excellent run of form and Ben Schiltz was again prominent as he builds after a long lay-off with injury.

Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said given the lead the Demons had had a half-time they should have won.

Waight said improved execution had been the key to the first half.

However, then not adapting quickly enough to a different approach by Gordon in the third term had let the Eagles close the gap.

Waight said the bulk of the damage was late in the third and early in the last.

"It was really only 20-25 minutes of footy that hurt us.

"Then we missed a couple of chances and they got a couple of easy ones (goals) over the back."

He said it showed they could mix it with the best, but they still needed to close out their games better.

As tough as it might be, Bungaree is not giving hope of playing finals.

The Demons are one game out of the top eight, but have a good percentage.

"We're going have to rely on other results, but you never know," Waight said.

Bungaree has Hepburn, Clunes and Skipton to round out the home and away season.

Toohey said the Eagles felt flat in the first half - perhaps "expecting it to happen."

"Bungaree controlled play and we were a little bit lazy.

"We made a real focus in the second half about being accountable and this allowed us to get some control back."

Toohey said while being able to come from behind and win, as they had done against Springbank and now Bungaree, provided confidence it was not ideal so close to finals to be giving sides head starts.

Gordon's Gerard Clifford might have a battle on his hands to be fit for the opening week of finals after straining a hamstring.

Gordon 2.4 4.5 10.9 15.10 (100)

Bungaree 2.1 8.2 10.6 12.10 (82)

GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 7, B.Sutcliffe 3, B.Horsham 1, B.Schiltz 1, B.Griffiths 1, M.Hoy 1, C.Ascough 1; Bungaree: C. Milroy 3, J.Sardo 2, J.Murphy 2, T.Elliott 2, M.Geary 1, M.Hay 1, N.Spratling 1

BEST - Gordon: A.Toohey, T.Murphy, M.Griffiths, B.Schiltz, Z.Ryan, L.Gunnell; Bungaree: J.Walter, M.Lawless, A.Milroy, M.Hay, T.Elliott, A.Browning

CRESWICK V NEWLYN

Creswick made it back-to-back wins in a four-point thriller against neighbour and arch-rival Newlyn at Creswick.

The Wickers had their first win in round seven, but was in despair after a close loss to Ballan in their next outing.

Since then they have given their season some real impetus with victories over Daylesford, Waubra and now Newlyn to be 14th and just percentage off 11th position.

The Cats held sway for a large part of the day, but were unable to match Creswick's finish.

Stand-in coach Ryan Knowles, covering for the unavailable Dean Romeril, said the Wickers were starting to learn how to win.

"We'd be in winning positions at three quarter time early in the season and get over-run."

He also believes Creswick's improved match fitness was allowing it to finish matches better.

Knowles said with so much rivalry between the clubs it was always a big game and everyone seemed to find something extra, with the pressure produced late being an important factor in getting the win.

It was a nervous finish, with Marcus Darmody kicking a goal for Newlyn to close the margin to less than a kick in the dying minutes.

Creswick 0.2 4.6 6.7 10.9 (69)

Newlyn 3.5 4.6 8.9 9.11 (65)

GOALS - Creswick: R.Cox 2, T.Randall 2, L.Blake 2, B.Plover 1, C.Robinson 1, J.Thomas 1, D.Whitfield 1; Newlyn: M.Darmody 4, L.Gunn 2, J.Labbett 1, D.Fishwick 1, L.Prendergast 1

BEST - Creswick: R.Cox, C.New, C.Robinson, J.Thomas, P.Taranto, D.Whitfield; Newlyn: D.Wehrung, P.Labbett, D.Fishwick, L.Gunn, M.Tilley

CARNGHAM-LINTON V BUNINYONG

Buninyong moved into the top eight with a crushing 137-point win over Carngham-Linton at Snake Valley.

The Bombers had only two wins after nine rounds, but have won their past five to be one of the form teams of the competition and almost certain to play finals.

Keelan Fejo has played a major part in the resurgence, with fleet-footed recruits from the Northern Territory kicking eight goals.

Jarrod Rodgers had another big game, while Caius Barrenger kicked four goals.

Buninyong 4.1 11.5 18.13 24.16 (160)

Carngham-Linton 3.1 3.3 3.5 3.5 (23)

GOALS - Buninyong: K.Fejo 8, L.Cullen 4, C.Barrenger 4, A.Hart 2, G.Lovett 2, J.Rodgers 2, A.Ebery 1, B.Marchant 1; Carngham-Linton: Z.Hart 1, D.Kierce 1, J.O'Brien 1

BEST - Buninyong: K.Fejo, J.Rodgers, M.Arnold, C.Barrenger, A.Hart, J.Atkinson; Carngham-Linton: H.Peoples, C.Brook, K.Raven, T.Raven, W.Bruty, J.O'Brien

