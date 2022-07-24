As Ballarat makes it through harsh winter weather, police continue to be on the lookout for damaged vehicles.
'Operation Frosty' was in place on Friday targeting unroadworthy vehicles including bald tires, headlights out and driver attentiveness and speed.
Three highway patrol staff from Ballarat helped the multifaceted operation that focused in Daylesford, Creswick and Trentham.
Over the course of one day police issued 21 speeding offences, one seatbelt offence and one unroadworthy offence.
This operation followed 'Operation Pirate' which targeted broken headlines along the Western Highway earlier last week.
Bald tyres and other canary-worthy problems will also be on the radar for police.
Bald tyres are a special risk in Winter because they have little grip on wet roads.
Ararat First Constable Tom Horsten told The Courier earlier in the week that drivers should be more vigilant during winter conditions.
"If the vehicle is in very bad condition, we have the power to ground it so that it can only be driven if it's going straight to a garage," he said.
"Sometimes they have to be towed from the location - and then the vehicle has to get a roadworthy before it leaves the premises and that yellow canary sticker can come off."
Road safety has concerned police officers across the state over the weekend.
Victoria Police Road Policing Operations and Investigation superintendent John Fitzpratrick said three people died and two people were seriously injured over a six hour time frame on the weekend.
"We have lost 140 people on our roads this year which is 17 more than where we were at the same time this year," Mr Fitzpratrick said.
"The reason we have road laws is that they give people the greatest opportunity if they have a collision to survive it, so the speed limit and having the correct equipment on [is important]."
Mr Fitzpratrick paid a particular attention to motorbike users over the weekend.
"Some skills that they [riders] have had previously have decreased over COVID and there is a lot inexperienced riders out there," Mr Fitzpratrick said.
"Later in the week we are going to see more weather that might turn a bit nasty so the same things apply, make sure you understand what is going on around you and that you are courteous on the road.
"We urge everyone using the road to take care."
