A first quarter blitz led by Koen Sapwell and Preston Bungei has allowed the Ballarat Miners to get back on the winners list, with a strong 97-89 win over North West Tasmania.

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 24 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:00am
Preston Bungei was dominant in the Miners win. Picture: Luke Hemer

