A FIRST quarter blitz led by Koen Sapwell and Preston Bungei has allowed the Ballarat Miners to get back on the winners list, with a strong 97-89 win over North West Tasmania.
When Sapwell made a lay-up just eight seconds into the match, you could tell the Miners guard was on his game. He would shoot a perfect quarter of 12 points on his way to 21 for the game assisted by Bungei's 10, with the forward's athleticism coming to the fore.
It gave the Miners a 13-0 start in a first quarter run of 35 points and from that point they were never headed.
Bungei, who played one of his best four-quarter games for the Miners would top score with 31 points and six rebounds, and Sapwell, were the dominant pairing on the court until some last minute heroics from North West's Tasmania's Kye Savage who hit a series of long bombs in the dying seconds.
While Savage was hitting the long range threes, the visitors found themselves in foul trouble and the Miners clutch shooting in the final minute would prove the difference.
Will Hynes, on his return from injury, played some important minutes as well. He hit eight points in a three minute run to allow the Miners to turn a six-point lead in the third quarter into 15 at the last break.
It was a relief for coach Luke Sunderland who said the performance had been built off a strong showing last weekend in the three-point loss to Frankston.
"It carried on from last week which came down to make or miss. I thought we were able to show that we can be up there with anybody and we showed that from the start," he said.
"We always try and run stuff for Koen early, when he hits the first one, you know it's good. We've carried that momentum this week in the change rooms.
"It was all about, let's remember what we were doing at 5-2 and take out the middle part of the season and carry on from that."
Ballarat Miners 97 (P. Bungei 31, K. Sapwell 21) def North West Tasmania 89 (F. Krslovic 25, K. Savage 22)
SHE loomed as the danger and Launceston star Keely Froling has shown her absolute class in a dominant one-woman display at Selkirk Stadium on Sunday.
Froling was sublime with 35 points and 25 rebounds, too big and strong for the Miners as Launceston overcame a 10-point second quarter deficit to pull away to a 89-72 win.
It was the end of the second quarter that cost the Miners as Launceston went on 15-0 run, turning the 10-point deficit into a three-point half-time lead.
Making matters worse was the dirty day for Zitina Aokuso with her confidence evaporating in the third quarter forcing coach David Herbert to go small in the last term to press their opponents.
Aokuso wouldn't take the court in the last quarter as the likes of Millie Cracknell and Brancatisano sisters Isabella and Charlotte did the bulk of the work.
Steph Gorman was forced to play the big role, and while she acquitted herself admirably, she, like the rest of her teammates, was outgunned by the big star.
Coach David Herbert said it was a game he would review hard in the days ahead, saying his team lacked discipline.
"We had people quit on it, people stop playing, people going at each other, I'm not happy with that at all," he said.
"If we're going to seriously contend for finals, that's not acceptable at all."
Ballarat Minesr 72 (I. Brancatisano 18, S. Gormon 14) defr by Launceston Tornadoes 89 (K. Froling 35, M. Payne 24)
