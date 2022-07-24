Results show a cool mid-winter property market in Ballarat

BALLARAT CENTRAL: PS Lyons St South $578,000 Jellis Craig; PS Raglan St South 560sqm $895,000 Jellis Craig
BALLARAT NORTH: PS Havelock St 277sqm $437,000 Jellis Craig.
BEAUFORT: PS Eucalyptus Ct v/land $150,000 Ballarat Real Estate.
BLACK HILL: PS Chisholm St $750,000 Jellis Craig.
BROWN HILL: PS Brophy St 486sqm $495,000 PRD Nationwide.
CANADIAN: PS Hanly Close 637sqm $617,000 Jellis Craig.
CLUNES: PS Fairview Rd $670,000 Ballarat Real Estate.
ELAINE: PS Elaine-Egerton Rd $480,000 PRD Nationwide.
INVERMAY: PS Slatey Creek Rd v/land 48600sqm $930,000 Jellis Craig.
INVERMAY PARK: PS Bogong Av $562,000 Ballarat Real Estate.
KYNETON: PS Hall Ct BV 5rm 410sqm $590,000 RT Edgar.
MINERS REST: PS Debono Dr $700,000 Ballarat Real Estate.
MOUNT CLEAR: PS Hale Av v/land 645sqm $350,000 PRD Nationwide; PS Jemacra Pl $520,000 Jellis Craig.
RAGLAN: PS Ditchfields Rd $1,400,000 Harcourts.
REDAN: PS Darling St $510,000 Harcourts; PS Ripon St South 682sqm $460,000 Jellis Craig.
SEBASTOPOL: PS Queen St $480,000 Jellis Craig.
SMYTHES CREEK: PS Post Office Rd v/land $575,000 Harcourts.
WENDOUREE: PS Browns Pde $571,000 Ballarat Real Estate.
WINTER VALLEY: PS Cockatoo Dr $615,000 Harcourts; PS Goldfinch Rd v/land $315,000 Buxton; PS Greenhalghs Rd v/land 476sqm $325,000 Jellis Craig.
