GRAMPIANS Health chief executive Dale Fraser has again called on Ballarat residents to check in on each other amid pandemic fatigue and complacency.
Mr Fraser urged people to get back to basics to best protect and look after themselves and the community in the face of another growing COVID-19 wave.
Advertisement
Lockdowns might be over, but Mr Fraser said mental health awareness and care for each other was still vital.
"Check in on those who might be more vulnerable, elderly residents, next door neighbours - whoever it might be - and ask 'do you need help' because we don't necessarily know how they're doing," Mr Fraser said. "One of the big challenges is we're all fatigued: mentally fatigued, emotionally fatigued. But, a little bit of kindness will go a long way."
The messaging comes as Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital is set to receive a staffing boost from the state government to predominantly help in the city's highly-strained emergency department.
Mr Fraser said it was about "pull[ing] all levers" to help alleviate emergency stressors in a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, which is causing higher numbers of people seeking urgent, critical respiratory care.
Pain is set to get worse with doctors predicting half a million Australians will develop long-COVID in coming months, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, with reinfection a looming risk. Doctors at Sydney's St Vincent Hospital are pleading with Australians to take infection precautions more seriously.
Closer to home, Mr Fraser said prevention messaging had not changed.
"I wear a mask. I recently had my fourth dose and if you're eligible I would encourage you to get it. The numbers are substantial," Mr Fraser said. "My message to everybody is the same message we've been giving all the way through: be careful of your surroundings, wash your hands, wear a mask if you can't socially isolate, get your vaccinations, look after yourself."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ballarat recorded 182 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with an active infection tally of 1556 people. Deakin epidemiologist Catherine Bennett has warned numbers can be misleading due to proven under-reporting.
Australians aged 30-plus became eligible to receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine a fortnight ago, joining those deemed high-risk in a winter booster program.
Victoria's health department has not made data for fourth jabs publicly available but while Ballarat has a high two-jab rate, more than one in four eligible people had not yet rolled up their sleeve for a third.
Health expert also continue to promote anti-viral treatment available for anyone aged 70-plus or with high-risk factors who contract COVID-19. Eligibility is expanding and people are urged to check with their general practitioner about the drugs, which prevent severe illness from the virus and aimed to lessen the likelihood for hospital and emergency department care.
UFS Dispensaries, which operates pharmacies and general practice clinics across the region, has reported good uptake of two antiviral drug options.
A UFS spokesperson said some COVID-positive people who were aware of eligibility were making direct contact with pharmacies,others were identified by their doctors. UFS was initially the main antiviral stockist but more community pharmacies now have access to the medication.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.