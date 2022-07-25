Masters Swimming Victoria held its Long Course Championships in Ballarat over the weekend as hundreds of eager swimmers competed in the two-day carnival at the Ballarat Aquatic Centre.
It marked the first time the event was held at a regional location with Ballarat putting on a show for visitors from all across Victoria.
Ballarat Gold swimmer Ebony Ebenwaldner, who won seven gold medals in the seven events she competed in over the weekend, spoke highly of the meet and what it meant for Ballarat.
"A lot of the competitors came from Melbourne and they were really impressed by the facilities," Ebenwaldner said.
"It was the first time it was held at a regional facility and having it over two days allowed people to stay overnight which was great for Ballarat and meant people could do more events than normal."
Ballarat was originally set to host the championships in 2020, but due to COVID-19 no events were held since 2019.
"The plan was to hold it here two years ago but it was just as we went into lockdown," Ebenwaldner said.
"They always intended to try and bring it back to Ballarat to support the regional towns. Ballarat was obviously a very enticing location because of our facilities."
The two-day event meant visitors were able to enjoy a night's stay in Ballarat, but Ebenwalder said those coming from Melbourne want to stay longer if it does return.
"Some people were actually saying they would like to do it in Ballarat again next year but they would like to stay a little longer each side and spend a little more time in Ballarat," Ebenwaldner said.
"The organisers really liked Ballarat and the two-day set-up. I think it is something they will definitely do again."
