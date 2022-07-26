FOUR young Ballarat rowers will this week hit the pristine waters of northern Italy's Lago di Varese as part of the Australian team at the World Under 19 Rowing Championships.
Ballarat Clarendon College trio Ellie McClure, Katie Jackson and Lucy Richardson will join the Australian Women's Eights squad while St Patrick's student Tom Foley is part of the Men's Eights crew.
In all, 71 young athletes in 17 crews will be representing Australia at the combined 2022 World Rowing under-19 and under-23 championships.
After a two-year international racing hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia has 11 under-23 and six under-19 crews from all states and territories racing against the best in the world.
The Ballarat quartet are among a number of athletes wearing the green and gold for the first time.
The teams have been based at the Australian Institute of Sport European Training Centre (AIS ETC) in Gavirate, Italy, giving them the opportunity to adjust to the time zone difference, as well as the significant temperature change moving from a pre-departure training camp in the Canberran winter to an Italian summer.
Deputy performance director Jaime Fernandez said all the crews were thrilled to be back on the water.
"We are excited to have the opportunity to race again, having not been able to travel with our underage teams for two years," he said.
"The main goal of our pathway programs is to retain the best young talent in the sport for long term success, with eyes firmly on future Olympics, including Brisbane 2032." The under-19 titles run from July 27-31.
