The Courier
Updated

Popular Ballarat East coffee shop targeted before dawn

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:58am, first published July 24 2022 - 11:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SMASHED: A popular Ballarat East cafe has been targeted in an early morning break-in. Picture: Adam Trafford.

UPDATED 12pm:

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.