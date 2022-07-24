UPDATED 12pm:
Two men in their 30s that have been questioned over an East Ballarat cafe break-in have been released pending further enquiries.
Police said the Humffray Street North premises was burgled around 5am Monday.
Ballarat officers said the investigation was ongoing and urged anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV to come forward or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
EARLIER: Ballarat police are interviewing two males after an early-morning smash and grab at a Ballarat East coffee shop.
The popular Start Cafe on Humffray Street North was hit around dawn on Monday.
Offenders smashed a glass door to gain entry.
Police have described it as a 'burglary", although it is not known exactly what was taken at this stage.
The cafe was closed for business on Monday morning, as a crew from Ballarat Crime Scene Services investigated.
Police arrested two males a short distance away.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
