The Courier

New app aims to reduce the impact of pest weeds

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
July 31 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The most recent State of the Environment Report paints a dire picture for the ongoing survival of Australia's threatened species under ever increasing pressure from feral animals and weeds, says Andreas Glanznig, Chief Executive of the Centre for Invasive Species Solutions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.