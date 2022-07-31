The most recent State of the Environment Report paints a dire picture for the ongoing survival of Australia's threatened species under ever increasing pressure from feral animals and weeds, says Andreas Glanznig, Chief Executive of the Centre for Invasive Species Solutions.
The not-for-profit centre is working with the federal and state governments and the CSIRO to arrest the ever-growing number of feral species invading the country - animals and plants - in one way, by developing a free phone app called WeedScan to identify feral weeds.
In places like Ballarat, where there was significant migration and extensive (and continuing) destruction of the native habitat with little rehabilitation, noxious weeds are now endemic and spreading.
"We have lost so many unique Australian animals and plants to extinction and based on current trends another four native species will be driven to extinction this decade," Mr Glanznig says.
"Invasive species are the major extinction driver with over 1200 nationally listed threatened species now in the crosshairs of feral animals, weeds and diseases."
The report highlights Australia's awful record of losing more mammal species to extinction than any other continent and that, for the first time, Australia has more foreign plant species than native ones.
Raising public awareness and educating the population about how badly Australia in doing in the destruction of its native species is difficult, Mr Glanznig says, after decades of almost non-existent quarantine and a willingness to import any plant or animal beyond a select few known to be destructive.
"Invasive species are the common denominator: foxes and feral cats fuelled by rabbits are the major driver of mammal extinctions, while foreign plants are a source of major weed problems impacting landscapes throughout Australia," he says.
While the loss of animal species often gets more media attention, the ever-spreading feral weed crisis is also causing financial disasters, with a cost just to the agricultural sector of $5b a year from invasive grasses and other plants.
The import of plants in particular has been almost a free-for-all, and disastrous, with 20 imported plants now naturalising themselves in the environment each year. Weeds like serrated tussock, Chilean needle grass, African lovegrass, lantana, broom, prickly pear, Paterson's curse and arum lilies have spread across the continent unchecked and often encouraged. The major source of those are escaped garden plants.
"It's well known that weeds not only have a very significant impact on biodiversity, wildlife, and threatened species, but there's also good evidence to show in some cases they're what's called 'transformative' species. They take over and transform entire ecosystems. A good example are some of the invasive grasses impacting Northern Australia, leading to high fire frequency. They change the whole composition of the ecosystem.
"In Victoria, around Ballarat, weeds are a substantive issue. You've got the usual suspects, such as blackberry, lantana and so on. They affect the wildlife and biodiversity integrity, but also the visual outlook. Who wants to go into the bush to see swathes of blackberry or lantana?"
He says it's time to double down on invasive species.
"We need to develop new and better tools, systems and management strategies to put a serious dint in the wave of invasive species impacting our native plants and animals," he says.
The centre is in the process of developing an identification app called WeedScan. Used in conjunction with a national monitoring program, Mr Glanznig hopes it will transform the way pests are managed.
"The short of it is risks are going to continue to increase, simply based on increased globalisation, trade and tourism," he says.
"If we accept business as usual, it will lead to inevitable, ongoing extinction. It'll lead to ongoing degradation of high conservation value ecosystems. We need to put ourselves on a different trajectory, so we transform the way we manage pests and weeds by embracing and using the full potential of emerging technologies: artificial intelligence and machine learning on one hand, and genetic technologies for detection and control on the other.
"The Centre (for Invasive Species Solutions) is a nationally-collaborative initiative. We work with the Commonwealth, all the states and major research organisations like CSIRO to come up with national solutions to these national scale problems.
"With WeedScan, it's using machine learning already applied for ornamental plant species identification and some northern hemisphere plant identification. It hasn't been deployed to enable accurate AI-based Australian weed densification, because the algorithm hasn't been trained with Australian weeds yet. The Victorian Government is a key partner to the WeedScan project.
"The intent is to come up with not only an AI-enabled weight identification tool to make it really easy and simple for citizens and communities to identify priority weed, but a free community monitoring and management system enabling cooperative regional scale monitoring and management interventions by community and groups such as Landcare, working cooperatively to achieve regional scale outcomes.
"It's still midstream, so we won't have the first cut till mid 2023. But it already looks very promising."
