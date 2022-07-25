Court for alleged 'high level' drink drivers, hours apart

Two "high-level" drink drivers have had their cars impounded after a busy weekend on Western Victorian roads.
Ararat police picked up a local woman in her 40s at 2am on Sunday, when she allegedly blew 0.17 per cent - more than three times the legal blood-alcohol limit.
Officers said her licence was immediately suspended.
At 5am, police pulled over an Ararat man in his 40s who allegedly recorded 0.13.
Officers said he was also unlicensed.
Both matters will proceeds to court.
"Driving while alcohol-impaired is a silly thing to do," Sergeant Shane Allgood said.
"We're taking a zero-tolerance approach to that sort of behaviour. It's unacceptable.
"Just think about it: it can affect your ability to get to work - or get the kids to school or take them to other children's activities.
"It can affect innocent people - including your family."
Sergeant Allgood said police were planning a blitz on drink driving across the region.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
