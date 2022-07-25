The driver involved in a fatal crash in Rokewood just before Christmas in 2020 has returned to court.
Defence for New South Wales man Hamish Morley indicated he would plead not guilty to a lesser charge of careless driving causing death for the incident where local Kelly Everett died riding home from the pub on December 18.
It is alleged Mr Everett was thrown off his bike after the Toyota Hilux Morley was driving crashed into it on Rokewood-Skipton Road just before 9.30pm. Mr Everett died at the scene.
Born and bred in Rokewood, The Courier understands Mr Everett has been remembered as a kind and generous man with a passion for history and his community who would always help out.
He was known for riding his bicycle everywhere he went and for having a 'heart of gold'.
Morley, who was at work at the time and was driving with his boss as his passenger, was found not guilty on a more serious charge of dangerous driving causing death on May 12 this year.
The charge he now faces carries a fine as the maximum penalty for first time offenders, where the dangerous driving causing death charge carried a maximum penalty of 10 years' jail.
At Monday's hearing in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, Morley's defence requested his bail conditions were removed.
"My understanding is these conditions were imposed because of the seriousness of charge one," the defence said.
"He is a man of good character and no priors."
But police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher argued the conditions were not strict and should remain.
"It's accepted there is one charge but there's nothing that is particularly onerous about these conditions ... he's required to stay at one address and not leave the country," he said.
Magistrate Letizia Torres granted the request to remove some of Morley's bail conditions including around international travel, and said there was a low risk Morley would not return.
"If he wants to leave the country he can, assuming it fits within the court date," she said.
Morley, who appeared via video link in court, will continue to be required to live at a fixed address and update police if he moves.
The matter will return to court in September.
