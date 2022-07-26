The Courier
Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year, round 13: see who got the votes here

Matt Currill
Matt Currill
July 26 2022 - 11:30pm
Liam Carter polled five votes with his seven-goal performance

East Point captain Matt Johnston is closing on the top of the The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year leadboard, moving to within four votes of leader Brett Bewley with a fourth best-on-ground performance for the season.

