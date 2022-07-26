East Point captain Matt Johnston is closing on the top of the The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year leadboard, moving to within four votes of leader Brett Bewley with a fourth best-on-ground performance for the season.
Johnston was instrumental in the Roos' come-from-behind-win against North Ballarat, finishing with 30 disposals (17 contested), 17 tackles, 10 clearances and five inside-50s.
Advertisement
The midfielder has polled in each of the past seven rounds, helping the Roos to second place on the ladder.
Leader Brett Bewley polled three votes in his side's loss to Redan after racking up 42 disposals, eight marks, seven clearances and two goals.
Bacchus Marsh's Jake Owen rounds out the minor placings.
The Cobras captain picked up four votes in his side's two-point loss to Sebastopol, impressing with nine contested marks.
This is the last week the game-by-game votes will be released. The winner of The Courier's player of the year award will be announced on the BFNL senior best-and-fairest night.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.