COLLINGWOOD Football Club has paid tribute to one of Ballarat's best footballing exports, celebrating the life of Con Britt who died last week.
Recruited from Golden Point in the Ballarat Football League, Britt made his debut in Round 16, 1966 and went on to play 110 games, kicking 72 goals.
Advertisement
A fierce competitor, Britt was awarded the Most Determined Player in 1972. President Jeff Browne paid tribute to both former players.
"Con Britt was a skilful player who spent most of his career across the half forward line and along the wing. He was fast and strong with his attack on the football impressing Collingwood supporters," Browne said.
"Despite retiring at the age of 26 due to a career-ending knee injury, Con will be remembered as a whole-hearted player who gave his all every time he pulled on the number 27 guernsey."
Collingwood also paid tribute to western district legend Billy Picken, the father of Western Bulldogs premiership player Liam Picken who also died last week.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.