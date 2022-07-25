Musical theatre students at Ballarat Centre of Music and the Arts have had to perfect aerial lifts and cheer-leading moves in addition to their singing, dancing and acting skills for their production of Bring It On.
After filming their productions of Shrek and Moana Jnr over the past two years because of COVID, for some of the cast it will be their first musical production in front of a live audience.
The skills they learned in filming will also be harnessed, with an extra session of Bring It On presented as a live filming with cameras and crew on stage among the performers to show their moves up close.
While nerves are sure to be high with an audience in front of them, the 35 cast members, all aged 12 to 17, have been honing their skills, practicing their lines and rehearsing for months to be ready to hit the stage on August 13 and 14.
Many have been rehearsing for Bring It On at the same time as rehearsing and performing in school productions, with several also involved in Lyric Theatre's production of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert.
"It's hard to believe these kids actually have time and energy to attend regular school. They bring so much determination to their classes and rehearsals, and many of them have also been performing in school and other productions as live theatre has come back to Ballarat with a vengeance" said producer and vocal coach Paula Heenan.
"They are incredibly busy, but also incredibly passionate and talented, and this show is going to highlight this as they present the story of cheerleading through tested friendships, conniving competitors and crazy and fun moments."
Bring It On is the second of three productions for BCMA this year. The Lion King marked a return to the stage last month for young performers, and in September they will present a musical version of Little Women. Bookings for both shows at trybooking.com
