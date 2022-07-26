Redan and Darley once again showed that they are the two best sides in the BFLW by recording strong victories over top four sides in Lake Wendouree and Sebastopol on Sunday.
With two rounds remaining, the six-team ladder appears to be locked in but with a mouth-watering Redan-Darley clash in round 13 there is still room for movement.
A five-goal haul for Redan's Zoe Larkins helped the Lions record a monstrous 153-point win over the Lakers at City Oval, their second-largest margin of victory for the season.
The Lions booted 23 goals through nine goal kickers as Lily Corboy and Lori Stepnell both added four goals to go alongside Larkins' five.
The win keeps the Lions a game clear of Darley on top of the ladder as the Devils recorded a dominant 68-point victory over Sebastopol.
Darley's Kim Bessell added seven goals to her league-best season tally of 45 as the Devils held Sebastopol's Lindsay Tucker goalless.
Darley restricted third-placed Sebastopol to just seven points, its third lowest score for the season.
The Burra will end the season in third with back-to-back games against Bacchus Marsh over the final two weeks.
Bacchus Marsh snapped a seven-game losing streak on Sunday with a clinical win over last-placed Melton.
The Cobras 47-point win could have easily been more as they boasted 22 scoring shots to Melton's five in the 9.22 (67) to 3.2 (20) triumph.
Melton will likely finish last as it ends the season with match-ups against Lake Wendouree and Redan.
Redan 23.15 (153) d Lake Wendouree 0.0 (0)
Darley 11.9 (75) d Sebastopol 1.1 (7)
Bacchus Marsh 9.13 (67) d Melton 3.2 (20)
Redan 44pts, 808.82%; Darley 40, 387.40; Sebastopol 32, 236.89; Lake Wendouree 16, 31.47; Bacchus Marsh 8, 26.91; Melton 4, 15.47
