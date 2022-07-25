Horseracing, harness racing, and greyhound racing contributes more than $161 million to the Ballarat economy, according to an independent report commissioned by the racing industry.
Using pre-pandemic data from 2018-19, the Size and Scope of the Victorian Racing Industry report states regional Victoria benefits the most from the industry.
As well as emphasising $3.4 million in charity donations, and "social" benefits from the racing industry, the report breaks down statistics for employment and wagering by region.
The $161 million is the second highest regional total in the state, after the Hume region in the north-east, and the report notes regional Victoria accounted for more than half the economic activity in total.
About $89.1 million was from thoroughbred racing, $50.5 million from harness racing, and $21.7 million from greyhounds.
It shows "expenditure from racing and wagering activities" totalled $71.8 million in the Ballarat region alone, which includes the Burrumbeet and Avoca racecourses, and the Maryborough harness track, with $39 million from thoroughbred racing, $18.7 million from harness racing, and $14 million from greyhounds at the Ballarat greyhound track.
According to the report, "racing and wagering activities" include customer spending on "raceday products", wagering taxes and fees from wagering service providers, and off-track spending "related to attendance at the races", plus other expenditures such as non-raceday venue hire.
Ballarat had the second highest regional expenditure, following the Latrobe Valley and Gippsland.
The Ballarat region also has the second highest number of full-time equivalent employees in the regional racing industry, at 1260 across the three codes, and 517 stable and kennel employees, the highest in regional Victoria, and the highest number of combined thoroughbreds, harness horses, and greyhounds in training, at 2134 animals.
There were also 95 registered jockeys and drivers, and 280 trainers.
In 2018-19, there were 245 thoroughbred races across 30 meets with a total of 36,197 attendees, 607 harness races across 71 meets with 36,200 attendees, and 1360 greyhound races across 114 meets with 22,750 attendees.
Thoroughbred clubs also recorded 705 members, harness clubs 428, and greyhound clubs 132, across seven total clubs in the region.
