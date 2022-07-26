THE Ballarat Miners Youth League boys will clash with Nunawading for a place in the Big V Grand Final series after a stunning come-from-behind win over Kilsyth on Sunday.
Missing many of their star players including Zac Dunmore, Lucas Impey, Amos Brooks and Will Hynes, who all played for the senior team on Sunday afternoon, the Miners flew home from 13-points down at half time to score a memorable 76-73 win.
It was US College star point guard Jeremiah McKenzie who played a clutch game with 29 points at 60 per cent from both the field and the three point line that proved the difference.
On Saturday night, the Miners proved far too strong for Sandringham winning 102-78, with McKenzie again top scoring with 22 points, shooting at 87.5 per cent, but he had plenty of help from Dyami Hayes (18 points) and Lucas Impey (14 points).
But Sunday's match looked a lost cause when the team went in trailing 46-33. But a 21-11 third quarter breathed new life into the contest as both team traded buckets in the thrilling final quarter.
The Miners drew level with a minute to play, while Kilsyth scored to take back the lead, it was McKenzie giving the team a one-point lead with a three-point bomb with 33 seconds to play.
Kilsyth imploded in the final seconds when Brad Heyward was called for an unsportsmanlike foul on McKenzie, McKenzie slotted one of the free throws, and then with possession, Josh Fiegert was fouled, again hitting one of the two to give the Miners the three-point advantage.
Miners head coach Kyle Slack said it was a testament to the program that the Miners were able to fight back.
"It was a huge weekend, we knew we were at the points of win or go home, Saturday night we played a great game, but Sunday to win in the fashion we did and showed how hard the boys have worked all year," he said.
"Luke (senior coach Sunderland) and I have worked closely this year to make it all one program where the guys are all close and work together, so the four guys who go up and down between the two teams always maintain their part of our team.
"They all have accepted their role, for example Zac Dunmore comes off the bench for us, we all know he's above that standard, but he takes it and runs with it because he knows it's best for the team."
Slack said he was thrilled for McKenzie who he said "copped a lot" from the Kilsyth crowd.
"He stepped up big," he said. "To start as a team we just didn't play defence in the first half. But in the second half, the defence stood up and 'Jez' just took over offensively and shouldered the load.
"The crowd were getting stuck into him, it was a great atmosphere and he was happy to silence them in the end. It was both arms up 'how do you like me now?' The crowd was brilliant and had a lot of fun and when Jez stepped up in the last minute and a half, it was great.
"He played with Ballarat in 2019 and he's been at College and is the starting point guard but he's come back for his holidays, 'Jez' came down and had a chat and asked to train, I suggested 'why don't you play?' The College has no concerns with them playing youth league."
The Miners will meet Nunawading in the semi-final match up this Sunday.
Fortunately the Miners men also meet Nunawading on Saturday night with the young players who missed last weekend all available for selection the following day.
"We've played them twice this year and they've got the better of us both times, so we're really looking forward to getting in there and having another crack. Obviously with the NBL1 there on Saturday night, what a great weekend it is for Ballarat versus Nunawading, hopefully the guys and girls can take care of business for us Saturday night and it sets us up to bring it home on Sunday."
The winner will meets Knox or Ringwood in the grand final series.
Ballarat Miners 102 (J. McKenzie 22, D. Hayes 18) def Sandringham 78 (C. Blogg 30)
Ballarat Miners 76 (J. McKenzie 29) def Kilsyth 73 (D. Sumision 18)
