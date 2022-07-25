Ballarat detectives are investigating an overnight home invasion along a busy Alfredton road.
The Criminal Investigation Unit has been told three offenders forced entry to a Cuthberts Road house around 8.45pm Sunday.
"One inside they assaulted a 38-year-old man and then fled the scene," a spokesperson said.
"The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries."
Ambulance Victoria confirmed they were called to the incident at 8.45pm, with paramedics assessing a man at the scene.
The Courier received multiple messages about the incident - with police tape visible from busy Cuthberts Road.
Passers-by late Monday morning saw Crime Scene Services officers checking for fingerprints on a damaged flyscreen door and on front windows.
Police said no arrests had been made.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
