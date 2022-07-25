The Courier

Ballarat Wildlife Park's tiger Kai had a very big surprise for his seventh birthday

MS
By Michelle Smith
July 25 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY: Kai celebrates his seventh birthday playing with his favourite toy - a 120kg Big Boomer Ball - which he rolled around and attacked after it was freighted down from Dreamworld. Picture: Adam Trafford

Ballarat Wildlife Park's new tiger Kai enjoyed his first birthday in his new home with a special gift from his old home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.