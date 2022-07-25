Ballarat Wildlife Park's new tiger Kai enjoyed his first birthday in his new home with a special gift from his old home.
Kai's favourite toy, a 120kg Big Boomer Ball, was sent down from his previous home at Dreamworld and he was delighted to find the toy in his enclosure on Monday morning.
"He's been loving rolling around with that and attacking it all morning," said tiger keeper Jared Mulholland.
Kai, one of Australia's tallest tigers, also enjoyed a 4.5kg meat cake to mark his seventh birthday.
The boomer ball took two keepers to move it in to Kai's enclosure but the half Sumatran-half Siberian tiger showed his power, rolling it around the enclosure with ease.
Mr Mulholland said Kai had settled in well after arriving in Ballarat from Dreamworld last month.
"He hasn't taken a backward step at all. He's been amazing since he got here. He comes down for presentations every day, does animal encounters where people can feed him, and he's just amazing to everyone who has met him so far.
"We've even had a lot of people who met him in Queensland who have come across to visit him here. People remember Kai and have got a big attachment to him."
