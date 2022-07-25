The Ballarat Royals avoided the wet conditions on Saturday to record a thumping 13-1 win over Bellarine in the only Geelong Baseball Association clash for the weekend.
After breaking out to an early 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning, the Royals piled on six runs in a dominant third inning to wrap the game up early.
It was a strong team performance as Matt Jones and James Doherty both recorded 2 RBIs while Jordan Isbister was back to his best on the mound.
Isbister threw for six innings to claim four strike outs as gun pitcher Brendan Robinson finished the game in style for the Royals.
A date with league-leading Lara awaits the Royals, who have dropped both of their games against Lara by a combined 13 runs.
The Royals' B grade side also recorded a strong win with a 15-run rout against Bellarine.
The Royals held a one-run advantage in the middle of the third inning before hitting eight runs in the bottom of the third en route to a 16-1 victory.
BELLARINE 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 (1)
BALLARAT 3 0 6 0 1 3 - (13)
