Police are already planning their next roads blitz, after Operation Frosty was cut short by a serious accident.
Daylesford officers detected 21 vehicles at more than 15km over the speed limit on Friday morning, before their attention was diverted to a collision between a car and a cyclist in Hepburn Springs.
Advertisement
A local cyclist in his 50s was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious but stable condition with upper body injuries.
"The car veered onto the wrong side of the Main Road around 10.15am," Daylesford Acting Sergeant Ryan Newman said.
"The offending driver was a man in his late 60s."
He said police were confident they would have detected more speeding drivers if the operation had not been reduced to just four hours.
"Most of the speeding was on the Midland around Newlyn (and beyond).
"We also looked at school zones in Daylesford and there were a number of people doing 60 in a 40 zone."
Operation Frosty also saw around half a dozen warnings handed to drivers of 'one-eyed' vehicles with broken headlights.
One driver was issued with a yellow 'unroadworthy' sticker, while another was booked for a seatbelt offence.
"We put a lot of signage out and we also had an electronic board on the Midland Highway to give drivers the chance to modify their behaviour," Acting Sergeant Newman said.
"There aren't really any excuses."
No drink drivers were detected.
Operation Frosty was a joint project between Hepburn area police - including Creswick - as well as the Moorabool and Ballarat Highway Patrols.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.