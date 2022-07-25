The Courier

Police nab 21 speedsters in operation curtailed by crash

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:56am, first published 5:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FROSTY: Daylesford Police Station. Picture: Gabrielle Hodson.

Police are already planning their next roads blitz, after Operation Frosty was cut short by a serious accident.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.