NEIGHBOUR and friend Helen Thomson calls the feeling "the Tess effect", when everything seems a bit different and everyone a little kinder after spending time with Tess Pearce.
Friends, family and supporters farewelled the popular disability and animal advocate at Doveton Park Funeral Centre on Monday, weeks shy of what would have been Tess' 30th birthday.
Helen first met Tess at Canadian Lead Primary School where she was a cleaner and Tess offered to help clean - then cheekily insisted on being on Helen's payroll. The two formed a bond in which Tess would often call past her home to visit.
"Tess taught me to try hard to be kind to everyone because she would say you never knew what they might be going through," Helen said in tribute.
Friends remembered Tess as always thinking about ways to help others, including animals, and ways to make a positive different. They remembered her laughter, fully and soulfully.
Tess had congenital disorder cerebral palsy, which affected her speech and movement. She was unable to walk independently but captured attention for walking a lap of Lake Wendouree to raise awareness and funds for national mental health organisation Beyond Blue.
Tess trained for six months to achieve her goal in 2019 and raise $15,000 - three times her goal in the process. She had been grappling with a deep depression and wanted a way to help others experiencing similar struggles.
Her brother Blake said this could not just be any fundraiser for Tess: "That was the true essence of Tess and what we admired about her".
Blake described a sister who could "melt your heart at the drop of a hat", a sister who always had a sincerity and curiosity, and a sister who quickly developed a willingness to do well and help everyone around her.
He said Tess never made time to complain and instead made a point of applying herself academically.
Tess would always strive for independence and had a chance, with help from the National Disability Insurance Scheme, to move to Melbourne for university studies in social welfare.
In her struggles with mental health, Tess chose to move home to Ballarat.
Sandi Pearce paid tribute to "the most amazing person" to have as a daughter but said she was far from alone in raising such Tess.
"Tess was raised by her village, Ballarat," Sandi said. "A child grows up in a community, a village, a social world in which each and every single one of you played a part...Now her village has gathered one last time."
Sandi hoped her daughter's positive influence could be channelled into a legacy for animal welfare. In the future Sandi hoped to organise a community pet walk event in Tess' memory.
A couple of dogs joined mourners. A motorcycle convoy marked a final farewell to Tess.
All who gathered had been touched by what Sandi called "Tessie magic": her kind eyes and soul, her smile and above all, her great empathy.
