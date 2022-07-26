Former truck driver Ian Medley is at war with his thoughts every day.
For over eight years Mr Medley has lived with the aftermath of the evening on January 17, 2014 where the truck he was driving collided with a woman on a Ballarat freeway.
"I didn't do it on purpose. It just happened. But my hands were still holding that wheel," he said.
"That's the s**t you can't let go of. My nightmares, when I have them, I'd have a nightmare and that nightmare would keep me rattled and shaken for five days.
"I sort of learned to live with them and all I do is I battle my nights, I get up in the morning. I have a wash and a dry and try to put the night behind me and try to start fresh every day. That's the only way I can survive."
The Courier has chosen not to publish the details of how the woman came to be on the road.
Now, Mr Medley is calling to close a loophole in both the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) and WorkCover schemes to save other truck drivers who are the victims of deliberate actions of pedestrians at work.
He has been able to access some compensation under the Transport Accident Commission no fault scheme, but said legislation needed to change to fix the 'big black hole' left where drivers could not seek common law damages for the incident, as there is no insurer to claim against on the behalf of the pedestrian in such situations.
Fortitude Legal principal lawyer and director Tom Burgoyne is representing Mr Medley and said the case exposed the complexities of insurance law and a common workplace hazard for heavy vehicle drivers.
"In a situation where you can establish a breach of a duty of care of one person or party towards you, and you can establish negligence, you would ordinarily have the ability to claim your common law damages against that person or party," he said.
"[This] appears to be a unique occupational hazard to these drivers ... there is generally no insurance coverage from which you could claim those damages, WorkCover are not responsible, TAC as it stands are not responsible."
The TAC currently acts as a 'nominal defendant' in other incidents where there is no insurer to claim against.
"What we're calling for is that perhaps in this very strict, limited category of accident, that the TAC could become a nominal defendant in that situation, so where a [heavy vehicle driver] is completely blameless and it's in the course of their employment, and there is simply no other insurer against which you could satisfy your damages claim - the TAC could could become that insurer," Mr Burgoyne said.
"We're not suggesting in any way broad comprehensive universal coverage for pedestrians - that's just impossible from a financial perspective for the TAC scheme. But here you've got a situation where there's WorkCover insurance premium paid by an employer and there's also a TAC insurance premium paid because it's a registered vehicle but you've got nowhere to go to get your common law damages."
For Mr Medley, the fight over the years has taken a toll and now, he said he just wanted to help other truck drivers avoid what he had gone through.
"This is a fairly common occurrence you don't get to hear about - there are a couple every week that go through the same sort of [trauma]," he said.
"Your wages get cut, you're not entitled to any payment except for your WorkCover. I've been evaluated several times that I'll never work again. I had to sell my house because I couldn't afford to keep on making payments on it.
"I had built my forever home, going along with life as good as I can, happy families - and this happens and all of a sudden you've got no capacity to work. You sink down a big black hole."
If you or someone you know needs support:
