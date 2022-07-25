Organised crime task force arrests six, nabs guns and turns up Ballarat stolen car

Victoria Police's new organised crime-tackling task force arrested six people across northern Victoria and uncovered a load of contraband including a stolen car from Ballarat.
The task force, dubbed "Viper" for Visibility, Intelligence, Prevention, Enforcement and Reassurance, kicked off in earnest on July 6,and has a focus on criminal networks, including bikie gangs.
Advertisement
Over the weekend VIPER Taskforce arrested six people and seized various firearms parts and controlled weapons as part of an operation targeting Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) holders in the state's west.
During the searches in Bendigo and northern towns, police seized a Ford Falcon previously reported stolen from Ballarat on 22 July, a bayonet, a rifle scope, three gel blaster firearms, rounds of ammunition, controlled weapons, a significant quantity of cash and various drugs of dependence, including methylamphetamine, cannabis, and prescription drugs.
Police executed seven FPO searches on subjects living in Echuca, Rochester, Kyabram, California Gully and North Bendigo on Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 July.
A 52-year-old Kyabram man was charged with theft of motor vehicle and possess proceeds of crime. A 32-year-old Kyabram man was charged with possess drug of dependence. The duo was bailed to front Echuca Magistrates' Court on 15 November.
A 49-year-old Echuca man was charged with a range of firearms and drug offences and was bailed to appear at Echuca Magistrates' Court on 27 July.
Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Ellway, from the VIPER Taskforce said they were keen to show that the strikes would target organised crime anywhere in the state:
"Those living in regional areas shouldn't feel more comfortable. If you are involved in gang related or organised criminal activity anywhere in Victoria, you are not out of our reach," he said
"We can and will target you. Today's enforcement sends a clear message - police will use every power they have to prevent you from causing harm to our communities."
"This is also about creating greater consequences for these individuals should they come into possession of a firearm - if they want to roll the dice they could be looking at up to 10 years in prison."
The most recent operation follows arrest earlier in the month and the discovery of a clandestine laboratory in Melbourne's northwest that was used to manufacture steroids, prescription drugs and MDMA.
They arrested four people connected with the Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang and subsequently charged two women and a man with drug offences.
The four arrests were in addition to the 10 in the task force's first five days.
Task Force Viper was announced earlier this month by Victoria Police Commissioner Shane Patton after a spate of shootings in Melbourne, which police believed were connected to outlaw motorcycle gangs.
The task force's first operations gave officers insight into how they could further target criminal groups, Detective Inspector Anthony Brown said.
"It's also been interesting getting feedback - a lot of people our officers engaged with were aware of Viper Taskforce and that we will be keeping the pressure on them in relation to their criminality," he said.
"We want to create the most hostile environment for organised crime in Victoria, and this week has reinforced the approach we are going to take."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.