Organised crime task force arrests six, nabs guns and turns up Ballarat stolen car

By Cassandra Morgan
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:38am
Victoria Police Commissioner Shane Patton announces the creation of the new VIPER task force.

Victoria Police's new organised crime-tackling task force arrested six people across northern Victoria and uncovered a load of contraband including a stolen car from Ballarat.

