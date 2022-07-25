The cost of removing and disposing of large quantities of historical industrial waste and asbestos recently uncovered at the construction site of a new community hub in Wendouree has climbed into the millions, with ratepayers' pockets set to take a net $1.5 million hit.
Since April, up to three cubic square-metres of material containing asbestos has been discovered at the West Wendouree Recreation Reserve, along with the equivalent of 25 truck trailers worth of industrial waste.
Advertisement
The material was discovered by building company Plan Group three months ago, after having been contracted by the City of Ballarat to construct a community hub, sports pavilion, changerooms and other associated works for $4.76 million in December last year.
Those works are part of a wider suite of separate upgrades to the reserve, including three new soccer pitches, track lighting and a pump track.
After discovering the asbestos and industrial waste, Plan Group engaged an environment protection authority licensed contractor to undertake extensive emergency soil remediation works across the site, with final costs standing in the order of $2 million.
City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King confirmed the costs of the remediation works would fall to council, given the contract with Plan Group was entered into on the footing the site was not contaminated and was therefore fit for development.
That conclusion owed to the findings of a preliminary environmental site assessment commissioned by the City of Ballarat in August 2019, which, after failing to detect asbestos or industrial waste, determined the site was suitable for "sensitive use".
"This site does not indicate evidence of contamination or historical contaminating activities that would prevent development of the existing site for sensitive use," the report said.
Some two years later in June 2021, before the project was released for tender, City of Ballarat engaged another subcontractor to undertake further soil analysis of the site, with that assessment, too, failing to identify any contamination issues.
"Obviously, [Plan Group] has had to go through a fairly extensive process to remove all the contamination from the site," Mr King said, noting that this had given rise to a "fairly significant project variation".
"Obviously when we find asbestos, we obviously have a legal responsibility there to remove it, particularly given the sensitive nature of the use of the reserve and its proposed future uses."
The failure of the subcontractor to detect the dangerous or hazardous materials in the initial preliminary environmental site assessment has, however, raised the prospect of litigation, with Mr King confirming council would consider its options in that regard.
"We're certainly having a look at the conditions of the contract [with the subcontractor] to determine whether there are any opportunities there," he said.
The total budget for the entirety of the upgrades and works at the reserve is currently $8.7 million. Due to half a million dollars' worth of contingency funds, however, Mr King said the total net costs associated with the clean-up would be limited to $1.5 million, bringing the total costs of the project to $10.2 million.
"The actual project [cost] for the community facility was $4.7 million, and obviously that component has gone up by $2 million," he said.
"But we have $500,000 worth of contingency, so the whole budget only needs to go up by $1.5 million.
"I don't say that lightly, but this is an incredibly important project for one of our most disadvantaged communities and I suppose I don't want this to detract from what is a really important project."
Councillors will consider the $2 million contract variation with Plan Group at council's ordinary meeting on Wednesday evening.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.