The Courier

Asbestos and industrial waste discovery blows costs of community hub project out by $2 million

By Maeve McGregor
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:52pm, first published 7:30pm
Artist's impression of proposed community hub at the West Wendouree recreation reserve.

The cost of removing and disposing of large quantities of historical industrial waste and asbestos recently uncovered at the construction site of a new community hub in Wendouree has climbed into the millions, with ratepayers' pockets set to take a net $1.5 million hit.

