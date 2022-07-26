The cost of the controversial lake lighting project at Lake Wendouree is set to rise, with the successful tenderer now seeking an additional $308,700 above their original tendered price of $2.2 million.
Though City of Ballarat awarded the tender for the project to DeAraugo & Lea Electrical Contractors in February this year, moves to formalise the agreement were paused pending the outcome of an interim protection order over the lake issued by the Heritage Council of Victoria the following month.
Advertisement
Since receiving notification from council that it had obtained heritage planning approval to proceed with the project, DeAraugo & Lea has sought a variation of the original tendered price, citing the effect of economy-wide inflation visited on the both the cost of sourcing supplies and construction.
Noting this, City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said it wasn't surprising the tenderer had amended its original tendered price.
"If you take the divergent views of the lake lighting [project] out of it and sit back, it's not unreasonable that the costs of the project have gone up," he said. "As council, we're seeing fairly significant price escalations in everything at the moment."
Mr King added that council officers had decided not to re-release the project for tender for the reason the revised price was still the most competitive offered to council, notwithstanding the price escalation.
"The level of the increase that's gone through is still less than the second tenderer from the original tender process, so that gave us some comfort it was still value for money," he said.
"What we didn't want to do is sign up to the original contract and then have to deal with [this] as a contract variation later on, which was certainly an available option.
"We wanted to be upfront and open and transparent about [the price rise] and to test council to make sure that at an increased cost, there was still an appetite to continue on with the project."
Council officers have recommended councillors support an expansion of the total budget for the project in the order of $370,000, which would bring the total cost of the project to $3,170,000.
The $370,000 would comprise the tenderer's increased costs as well as the $31,771 in costs council had incurred in dealing with the heritage permit application process and other expected project costs.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.