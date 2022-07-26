The Courier

Chosen tenderer for lake lighting project seeking $308,700 contract increase

By Maeve McGregor
July 26 2022 - 12:00am
Lake Wendouree. Picture: Adam Trafford

The cost of the controversial lake lighting project at Lake Wendouree is set to rise, with the successful tenderer now seeking an additional $308,700 above their original tendered price of $2.2 million.

