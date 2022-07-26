A consultation workshop with young people on upgrades to the MR Power Park Reserve in Sebastopol will be convened this week, notwithstanding the fact the tender for the works has already been awarded.
The project, which comprises a new skate park facility and 3 on 3 basketball court, was most recently announced by Buninyong MP Michaela Settle and City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney in early May, and constitutes one of five projects under the Andrews government's wider $5 million Spotlight on Sebastopol Plan.
That plan, announced almost four years ago as a Victorian Labor election commitment, is focused on improving or upgrading a range of facilities across a suburb typified by above average levels of housing stress and low-income households.
A $550,000 tender for the new skate park and basketball facilities at the reserve was awarded by City of Ballarat to Convic Pty Ltd in late May, with the planned works having been guided by council's 2017 masterplan for the site and input from the Spotlight on Sebastopol Community Reference Group.
Given the tender process is complete and the contract has been finalised, the extent to which the sought-after consultation with young people this week could materially influence the finalised plans and designs is limited.
This much was conceded by City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King, who told The Courier the consultation process would potentially allow for some minimal influence over the final design.
"The tender obviously provides the delivery of the components of [the site]," he said. "Certainly, there's an ability to, I suppose, [look at] how those components are connected and how they're used moving forward."
"Certainly, our plan is to make sure all the users involved and engaged in the project moving forward certainly [are] enabled to add in components and certainly the interrelationship between what's being built has certainly got some opportunity for some input."
Echoing this, City of Ballarat south ward councillor Des Hudson said the consultation workshop, to be held at the Sebastopol Library on Wednesday at 5pm, was a "fantastic opportunity" for young people to speak directly with representatives from Convic as to what they hoped would be achieved.
"It's so important, when we are delivering projects for our community, that we take the time to really listen to what people need," he said in a statement.
"By being able to deliver this project with the state government, with input from the community, it really shows [that] when we work together, we can improve our city in the best ways."
The City of Ballarat and the state government are sharing the costs of the project, with $440,000 provided by the latter and the balance borne by council.
