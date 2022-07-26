The Courier

Council seeks feedback on project despite having already awarded the tender

By Maeve McGregor
July 26 2022 - 1:00am
MR Power Park in Sebastopol. Picture: City of Ballarat

A consultation workshop with young people on upgrades to the MR Power Park Reserve in Sebastopol will be convened this week, notwithstanding the fact the tender for the works has already been awarded.

