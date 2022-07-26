A 20-year-old man has lost his learner's permit and will front court, after an alleged drunken crash in Eureka.
The smash pushed a parked car six metres into a metal fence, writing off both vehicles just before 12am on Saturday July 16.
"He was drinking at a friend's house," Senior Constable Matthew Spencer from Ballarat Highway Patrol said.
"And while going around a bend in Eureka Street the car's ended up on the wrong side of the road, grazed a parked car, then hit the front drivers' side of the car behind it - pushing it over the nature strip and pavement."
He said the red Captiva SUV was not stolen, but did not belong to the 20-year-old.
Police allege the driver later blew 0.105.
"That's more than twice the legal limit for a normal driver, but a learner must legally have no alcohol in their system at all," Senior Constable Spencer said.
"They must also have a licensed driver in the car with them.
"In this case there was another person, but they didn't have a licence.
"The crash has written off the Captiva - as well as the parked white Hyundai Tucson.
"The grazed car is fixable.
"The impacts are far-reaching with this sort of incident.
"You have two people who have no way of getting to work or school. Those two owners are really inconvenienced - and for quite some time.
"There is also the cost of spare parts and the long wait for them to arrive.
"On top of that, used car prices have gone through the roof."
The home behind the wrecked metal fence was not damaged.
Officers said no one was injured.
The man was charged on summons and is due to appear in Ballarat Magistrates Court at a later date.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
