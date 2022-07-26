The Courier

Ballarat ready to prove itself as a major regional sporting centre ahead of the Vic Country SC Swimming Championships

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 26 2022 - 4:30am
Ballarat Gold's Eloise Wills in action at the Victorian Country Long Course Championships in Mildura. Picture: Supplied.

Over 2000 people are expected to flock to Ballarat at the weekend for the 2022 Victorian Country Short Course Swimming Championships, with more than 800 eager swimmers from regional Victoria set to go head-to-head at the Ballarat Lifestyle and Aquatic Centre.

Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

