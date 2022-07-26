Over 2000 people are expected to flock to Ballarat at the weekend for the 2022 Victorian Country Short Course Swimming Championships, with more than 800 eager swimmers from regional Victoria set to go head-to-head at the Ballarat Lifestyle and Aquatic Centre.
Juniors from Ballarat's three swimming clubs - Ballarat GCO, Ballarat Swimming Club and Ballarat Gold Swimming Club - will compete in the two-day carnival as Ballarat prepares to put on a show.
Ballarat Gold official Marissa Cofield said that with increasing momentum around the regions to host these big events in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games, it is the perfect opportunity for Ballarat to show what it is capable of.
"This event attracts significant state-wide participation which not only promotes the sport of swimming but also promotes Ballarat's place as a major regional sporting centre in Victoria," Cofield said.
"The Short Course Country Championships are an important event for regional swimmers to compete at a championship level and, for many swimmers, are a precursor to swimming at the Victorian State Championships in August."
The event, which will be broadcasted live, is an exciting opportunity for young swimmers to race against the best swimmers in their age bracket.
Swimmers as young as eight years old will spend their weekend battling it out at the Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre.
"These championships are a critical development step for swimmers prior to competing at state-level championships events in Melbourne," Cofield said.
"Not only will it be vital to our region's economy, it will also have a profoundly positive flow-on effect for Ballarat's three clubs."
A total of 89 swimmers from Ballarat Gold, Ballarat Swimming Club and Ballarat GCO will compete alongside the best swimmers throughout regional Victoria in what will be a special weekend for Ballarat's local juniors.
Helen Wills, President of Ballarat Gold Swimming Club, was overjoyed that the three-year wait for the championships' return to Ballarat was finally over.
"It should be a terrific weekend. The kids will have a ball," Wills said.
"This is the first short course season that we have had since 2019 so just being back at a championship meet is really special let alone one in Ballarat."
Families of the 55 swimmers from Ballarat Gold, along with 22 from Ballarat Swimming Club and Ballarat GCO's 12, will be cheering as much as possible at the Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre on the weekend.
"If we were travelling for this meet then these kids would not necessarily have as much family support there so to compete in front of your family and in your hometown is pretty special," Wills said.
"The fact that it is here in Ballarat means that grandparents or other family members have the opportunity to pop down for a session."
With the event cancelled in 2020, it is a weekend that those 89 Ballarat swimmers have been training for for a very long time.
"There are quite a few swimmers from each of the Ballarat clubs who are coming through," Wills said.
"They all work so hard in the pool or gym and it all goes towards an event like this. I just cannot believe we have come this far and fingers crossed we can get over the line on the weekend."
Ballarat has a proud history of hosting the Short Course Championships, recently hosting the championships in 2019 and originally meant to host in 2020.
The 2022 Victorian Country Swimming Short Course Championships will be held at the Ballarat Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Lake Gardens on July 30-31.
A total of 800 swimmers will compete at the championships which will be livestreamed on Swim TV.
