It's a story and favourite animation they grew up with, so the student cast of Ballarat High School's production of Frozen Jr knew exactly what they were signing up for.
About 45 cast and crew from years seven to 12 will bring the winter wonderland, the snowy story and the much-loved characters to life on stage over three shows this week.
It is the first time since the pandemic began that the school has presented a musical, so excitement levels are high among the young performers.
"Being a Disney production it has been such an easy one to direct because all the kids know it and love it, so it's been a lot of fun," said director Jessica Quick.
"I'm super proud of their work on this show and happy to be getting audiences back in after two years of missing out on these celebrations of students' hard work.
"Rehearsals have seen everything coming together beautifully. The cast are doing such a great job of telling this much loved story."
Frozen Jr will be performed at the school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets available at trybooking.com.
