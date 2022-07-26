The Courier

Former Mair Street agricultural supply store up for sale

AF
By Alex Ford
July 26 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Going up?: The former JT Farquhar and Sons building on Mair Street is up for sale. Picture: Lachlan Bence

New retailers, office space, even in-fill housing could be on the cards for a rare inner-city block up for sale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.