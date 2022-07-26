The Courier
Updated

Detectives investigate pre-dawn incident in Hepburn Springs

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 26 2022 - 10:01pm, first published 10:00pm
Daylesford police station. Picture: Gabrielle Hodson.

8am Wednesday: It's been revealed an axe and a gun were the weapons used in an armed robbery in a Hepburn Springs park.

